Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 teams with difficult captain choices

Who would you choose as the captains of these sides?

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 13:40 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will start next month and the teams are getting ready to compete in what is going to be the biggest tournament of its kind in the history of Indian sport. This edition will feature 12 teams and will feature over 130 matches spread across a time period of 13 weeks.

Following the auction last month, the squads have been built and in the coming weeks, the team camps will be set up and player roles finalized. In some teams such as U Mumba and Telugu Titans, who will be the captain is a given choice. But in a few other sides, it is difficult to see who will be leading the team out on the mat. Let’s take a look at the five biggest captaincy conundrums faced by teams!

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jasvir won the PKL title in Season 1

The inaugural champions from season one, the Pink Panthers signed Manjeet Chhillar in the auction for a whopping 75.50 lakhs in a bid to strengthen their side. The all-rounder is one of the most iconic players in the sport but it is not certain that he will lead the side.

Others in the fray include raider Jasvir Singh and defender Navneet Gautam, both of whom are highly experienced and have been a part of the India side for over 15 years. It will be interesting to see who will be the side’s pick for the armband once the season starts.

