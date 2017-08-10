Video: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls' Ajay pulls off incredible four-point super raid against Bengal Warriors

It turned the match in favour of the Bulls.

Ajay (red) took out four defenders with a single raid

The penultimate day of the Nagpur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League saw just one match as the struggling Bengaluru Bulls took on the undefeated Bengal Warriors. It was a close encounter, with both teams trying their level best to gain the upper hand and race into a lead.

Despite the Warriors' excellent form and their delectable raiding duo of Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee, the Bulls remained in contention and it was early in the second half that the game tilted in the favour of the home side, and that too in the most dramatic of fashions.

Ajay, who has gained a reputation for being a do-or-die expert and has the knack of getting points in high-pressure situations, had been a little subdued in the past few games and had clearly been feeling the heat. However, tonight he looked to be back to his menacing ways and was causing trouble to the Bengal defense.

With the score locked at 16-16 in the second half, he came into raid and went back with a mammoth four touch points - a first for Season 5. It was a sight to behold as the Warriors defense came crashing down on the raider in an attempt to capture him but were unsuccessful. The raider wriggled his way out of the hole and with a dangling right hand, he used all of his height to reach the midline and make the raid a successful one.

It would turn out to be the turning point of the match as the Warriors were suddenly reduced to a few men on the mat and we subsequently subjected to an all-out by the rampaging Bulls. They tried to fight back but the home side had enough fuel in the tank to ensure that they did not let the lead slip away and held on for a much-needed 31-25 win.

