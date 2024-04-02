5 Best lip primers to try in 2024 for a smooth and soft look

A lip primer does for one’s lips what a regular primer does for the face by filling in the fine lines and pores for a flawless base.

They fill in all the creases and cracks of the lips to create a smooth base so that one’s lip color can glide on effortlessly and be applied evenly and stay put for the entire day. It also prevents the color from bleeding, smudging or creasing. For those who want their lip color to come on smoothly and last through the day, a lip primer is a must.

These primers ensure that the lips stay plump, supple and luscious. It helps the pigment of the lipstick adhere to the lips through all the eating, drinking and talking one does throughout the day.

One has to keep in mind that some lip primers may dry out the lips, so it’s best to go for a product with moisturizing ingredients like beeswax. One should also avoid those that leave a waxy residue on the lips.

They are available in several variations. Some also work as lip plumpers. Some are colorless and some look like foundation that not only subdues the lip color but also adds vibrancy to the lipstick.

They come as creams, lipsticks and brushes, while some are more affordable than others. It’s important to keep in mind factors such as ingredients, form, texture and properties before choosing one.

Five Best lip primers for luscious and supple lips

Many people make the mistake of omitting a lip primer before applying their lip color, which results in an uneven application and the lip color not staying long. We have curated some of the best lip primers for a picture-perfect pout.

1. NYX Professional Makeup lip primer

NYX Professional Makeup primer (Image via NYX Cosmetics)

This primer creates the perfect uniform base for lips to apply lip color as it boosts both color and texture.

It ensures that the lip color lasts and does not bleed outside the lip lines. This vegan and alcohol-free product is soft and smooth as silk and prevents lip color from feathering or fading.

It comes in a twisting tube for convenience and its fine tip ensures precise and quick application. It's infused with jojoba esters and vitamin E acetate that nourish the lips.

Jojoba esters provide a non-greasy texture and smooth feel to the lips that is instantly absorbed. Vitamin E acetate protects the lips from environmental aggressors. It gives sheer beige coverage with a matte finish and boosts the color intensity and longevity of lip color.

Available at the official website: $7.00

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills lip primer

Anastasia Beverly Hills primer (Image via Anastasia Beverly Hills)

This colorless and lightweight primer smoothes, hydrates and preps the lips so that one can go ahead for any flawless lip look.

Its wax formula glides on smoothly like silk, moisturizes the lips and holds the lip color along with allowing a seamless lip color application. It can also be used under a lip gloss or matte lipstick and prevents it from fading and feathering.

This primer also works as a hydrating lip conditioner, which keeps the lips soft and smooth.

Available at the official website: $16.00

3. Irene Gari anti-feathering lip base

Irene Gari anti-feathering lip base (Image via Amazon)

This primer ensures one can forget about lipstick smudging, fading or feathering lines so that the lips look gorgeous.

The lipstick stays in place all day for a perfect pout that withstands the effects of eating and drinking. It creates a smooth base for the lips for long-lasting lip color. Its formula is smooth and hydrating and glides onto the lips.

One never has to worry about dry or cracked lips again with this affordable primer. Its innovative formula locks in the color, so there’s no requirement for touch-ups.

Available at the official website: $7. 69

4. MAC prep + prime lip

MAC prep + prime lip (Image via MAC Cosmetics)

MAC preps the lips with this primer and provides a color-free base, so that it doesn’t interfere with the lip color.

This fragrance-free and oil-free primer instantly hydrates the lips, thanks to the emollients and antioxidants in them, nourishes and smooths them. This dermatologist-tested conditioning primer is suitable for all skin types. It enhances the appearance of lip products and prevents them from feathering.

It comes as a retractable stick, which makes it convenient and easy to apply and gives the lipstick a flawless finish.

Available at the official website: $23.00

5. Shany lip primer

Shany lip primer (Image via Shany Cosmetics)

This hypoallergenic lip and eye primer is free of all the nasties like parabens and talc and is perfect for sensitive skin.

Enriched with nourishing vitamins, it prevents lip colors from smudging and fading. It’s designed by professional makeup artists and is non-toxic and cruelty-free. It ensures that your eye shadows and lip products stay perfect and do not crease or feather through the day. Its waterproof formula blends in perfectly with all skin types and skin tones.

Available at the official website: $15.00

The best lip primers create a smooth base for lip colors by covering the creases, cracks and dryness of lips.

It ensures that one’s lips look flawless and the lipstick lasts longer. The lips are hydrated, which keeps them smooth and supple and makes the smooth application of lip color possible. One never has to worry about bleeding and feathering lip color again.