5 Best Venus Williams event looks of all time

Tennis star Venus Williams, a fashion trendsetter, has been iconic, especially for her event looks over the years. From the early stages of her career to the present day, both on and off the court, the former World No. 1 (both singles and doubles) and K-Swiss brand ambassador (2020), Venus has consistently pushed the boundaries and made bold fashion statements.

Thanks to her sleek-looking ensembles, rich color picks, and attention-grabbing silhouettes, the 43-year-old Venus Williams, the founder of the activewear brand EleVen, continues to inspire the global fashion industry.

Right from donning sports attire, formal gowns, and casual outfits to wearing unique shoes and customized adornments, over the years, Venus' style statements have emphasized her entire event look.

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few points, let us know your opinion.

The 5 best iconic event looks of Venus Williams

Adopting both street style and red carpet events, Venus Williams blends athleticism with high fashion in a truly unparalleled manner.

Putting Venus Williams’ fashion evolution on display, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the five best Venus Williams event looks of all time

2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Look

The U.S Open 2023 Look

The 2022 Met Gala Look

2022 Oscars Look

Louis Vuitton's Spring 2021 Look

1) 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Look

The 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, commonly known as the 'Oscars of Science' witnessed the who's who of Hollywood along with some of the fashionable pro-athletes.

Apart from the biggest names in the industry, tennis icon Venus Williams was seen gracing the occasion donning Prada's gorgeous-looking floor-length bright-pink-hued flowy gown, with the designer brand's authentic silver straps. The gown accentuated Venus' well-toned physique, while she graced the red carpet event.

2) The U.S Open 2023 Look

During the 2023 U.S. Open event, Venus Williams made a grand entry, sporting an attention-grabbing sleek black Chavarria blazer, with an oversized matching flower on the left shoulder pads. She completed her look by pairing the same with a white Alaia mini skirt with a bubble hem, accessorizing it with a silver-toned IWC watch, minimalist-looking leather shoulder bag, and high-heeled platform satin sandals, both from Prada.

To add a pop of color, the pink-braided Venus carried her red-hued Wilson carry-all, accentuating her impressive form.

Read more: 5 best women-led K-beauty brands of all time

3) The 2022 Met Gala Look

Honoring the female power for the 2022 Met Gala, Venus Williams donned a Gabriel Hearst-designer outfit - she walked the red carpet in a classic black Law Roach pantsuit while pairing the tuxedo with a corset top and embellished pants.

Pairing with a furry black-hued clutch, she finished her look with a silver choker with green-centered jewel stone, highlighting her features with knee-length beaded braids.

4) 2022 Oscars Look

Making a sensual splash at the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood, California, the ace tennis superstar stepped out in an Elie Saab ensemble. Emitting a 'Super Woman' vibe, her figure-hugging, off-white gown underlined her features, thanks to its plunging neckline, striking metallic border, and matching Tiffany & Co. silver cuff additions.

Read more: The 5 Beauty Trends of New York Fashion Week

5) Louis Vuitton's Spring 2021 Look

Venus attended Louis Vuitton's Spring 2021 Paris show, wearing a well-fitted black and white checkered jersey mini dress with LV's brown monogram print highlighting the front side.

Fashioning over a mix of the designer brand's signature prints and silhouettes, Venus made this ensemble a sporty-looking one by topping it with a parka with an LV logo, a chain-strapped handbag, and army boots.

Venus' influence on the fashion domain is indisputable irrespective of her sophisticated ensemble or bold silhouettes.

Being one of the fashionistas of the sports world, Venus Williams' event looks will undoubtedly be remembered as some of the most memorable ones for years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback