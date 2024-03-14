7 Best contouring makeup products to avail in 2024

Traditionally, contouring makeup products have always been associated with sharp and defined cheekbones. However, contouring also focuses on shaping the face in a subtle manner by creating light and dark areas on the skin. It's more about enhancing one's features, rather than making an individual look completely different.

Contouring makeup products come in both cream and powder formulas. For precise and natural application, it is best to apply the powders with a brush, while cream formulas can be applied using fingers or a sponge. It is important to note that selecting the right shade and applying the product correctly are crucial for achieving the look one desires.

7 Best contouring makeup products for defined features

These contouring makeup products are sure to enhance and define one's features with the perfect play of light and shadow.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna eye bronzer & highlighter palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit

Patrick Ta major sculpt creme contour & powder bronzer duo

Tom Ford shade & illuminate duet

Charlotte Tilbury bronze & glow contour duo

Smashbox step-by-step contour kit

Elf Cosmetics cream contour palette

1) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna eye bronzer & highlighter palette

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna contouring palette (Image via Amazon)

This palette is a perfect product for those who are just discovering the world of contouring makeup products, and its smooth powders make application super easy. Plus, the five shades of bronzers fit all skin types, from fair to dark tones.

This product may need a few layers to get the depth and dimension one wants for their features. When the bronzers are mixed with shimmery highlighters, they give the skin a sunny warm tone.

The smooth powder blends effortlessly and allows both beginners and experts to contour and bronze in a single swipe of the brush. The cooler tones work best for contouring, while the warmer shades are good as a bronzer. This cruelty-free contouring makeup product offers subtle coverage and is ideal for everyday makeup.

Available on the official website: $48

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit (Image via Amazon)

Specially crafted for users with oily skin, this powder-based contouring makeup product keeps oil production in check without one’s skin drying out or getting a caked look. It both builds and blends well, creating natural highlights and a soft matte finish.

It contains three highlighter and contour shades each, both in matte and shimmer finishes for a multidimensional glow. Its finely milled pressed contour powder allows one to brighten and sculpt seamlessly. The finely milled powder formula gives buildable coverage and adheres to the skin, making it convenient for creating endless makeup looks. Its shades range from pale cream to warm russet.

Available on the official website: $40

3. Patrick Ta major sculpt creme contour & powder bronzer duo

Patrick Ta major sculpt creme contour & powder bronzer duo (Image via Amazon)

This contouring makeup product duo is a combination of luminous cream and powder and gives a beautifully defined look. It comes in complementary shades - the lighter shade of the cream defines and blurs features, while the darker powder acts as a bronzer and finishes it off with a warm look.

It sculpts the features beautifully and gives the skin a soft, natural glow, so one doesn’t have to worry about an orangey look. It has three shades, ranging from a light to a darker bronze to choose from.

Available on the official website: $40

4. Tom Ford shade & illuminate duet

Tom Ford shade & illuminate duet (Image via Amazon)

One of the best contouring makeup products to splurge on, it gives the perfect look in just two shades - one creates dimension while the other illuminates the skin. It offers a subtle coverage. The formula is enriched with hydrating plant-based oils and has a cream-like consistently that results in a satin-like finish. Its creaminess gives it good blendability and defines the face in a very natural way.

All the luminous shades are infused with brightening ingredients such as moringa oil and passion fruit oil. Ginger extract helps to counteract hyperpigmentation. It comes in 4 different palettes with different colored duos to cater to all skin tones.

Available on the official website: $90

5. Charlotte Tilbury bronze & glow contour duo

Charlotte Tilbury bronze & glow contour duo (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

This contouring makeup product is extremely easy to buff into the skin, giving it a lightly bronzed glowing look and a natural finish. It is believed that even Victoria Beckham is partial to this product. It comes in two shades, which are packed in an old-style palette.

For highlighting, the pearlescent option illuminates the cheekbones and brow bone and the bronzer sculpts the areas around the nose, jawline and forehead. The coverage, though buildable, is on the lighter side, so it might not work for a dramatic look.

Available on the official website: $68

6. Smashbox step-by-step contour kit

Smashbox step-by-step contour kit (Image via Amazon)

This contouring makeup product is as simple as it gets. It comprises three powders, a highlighter, a bronzer, and a contour powder, which makes it easy to sculpt, shape and glow. The whole process comes with easy-to-follow instructions as well as a mirror and brush. One just needs to swipe on the powders with the brush and get buildable coverage that blends into the skin beautifully.

Available on the official website: $40

7. Elf Cosmetics cream contour palette

Elf cream contour palette (Image via Amazon)

One of the most pocket-friendly contouring makeup products available, it comprises four sculpting bronzing shades. This makes it easy to find the ideal shade for one’s skin tone.

Their creamy textures blend beautifully so it never looks overdone and they can be used on their own or layered with other beauty products. One never has to worry about a cakey finish. Even on rough complexions, these warm colors come on smoothly, giving a natural finish.

Available on the official website: $9.00

Contouring makeup products do a great job of sculpting and adding dimension to one's features and face. Contouring is done by using makeup that is slightly lighter or darker than one's actual skin color. Unlike concealer or foundation, where one wants them to match the skin exactly, contouring is about creating shadow and light to give definition to the face.

The products mentioned above will help one achieve the perfect look through highlighters and bronzers.