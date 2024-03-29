7 Best Glow Recipe serums to try in 2024

Glow Recipe serums, hailing from one of the buzziest Korean beauty-inspired skincare brands, offer a refreshing approach to achieving a hydrated, soothed, and radiant complexion akin to sipping on a healthy fruit juice drink.

Consistency is key with Glow Recipe products, as they boast not only aesthetically pleasing, brightly colored skincare bottles and tubs but also a consistent infusion of nourishing fruit extracts. From avocado and watermelon to guava, pomegranate, strawberry, and more, these serums harness the power of nature's bounty to deliver effective skincare solutions.

With Korean skincare routines taking over the beauty scene, it’s no wonder why Glow Recipe is constantly featured on #BeautyTok. The brand’s serum wardrobe, in particular, is a treasure trove for gentle formulas and effective, well-known ingredients that can help skincare seekers address different skin concerns and get the coveted Korean glass skin.

7 Best Glow Recipe serums

Inside the brightly colored containers of Glow Recipe serums are fruit-forward potions that claim to deliver a glass-like glow. So, for anybody who wants a softer, plumper, and more radiant complexion, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 7 Glow Recipe serums that can level up a beauty routine.

Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum

Strawberry Smooth Salicylic Serum

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum

Guava Dark Spot Serum

Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

Strawberry BHA Blur Drops

1) Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum

The Glow Recipe Firming Serum features a milky oil texture and is formulated to address concerns related to loss of elasticity and premature signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles.

With polypeptides, including copper peptides, and pomegranate, this firming serum is designed to repair the complexion by delivering a wealth of antioxidants and collagen-boosting properties. The result is skin that feels softer and appears more sculpted.

Price: $45 (Official Website)

2) Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum

The Strawberry Smooth Serum by Glow Recipe offers a clarifying solution that targets various aspects of skin health, from unclogging pores to refining texture. It is formulated with strawberry water and leaf extract, along with a clarity acid complex comprising encapsulated salicylic acid and mandelic acid. This exfoliating serum dissolves blemish-causing buildup to smooth rough skin texture, all with minimal irritation.

The serum also has allantoin, hyaluronic acid, and bisabolol to bring soothing calmness, moisture, and hydration to the freshly exfoliated skin.

Price: $42 (Official Website)

3) Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum

The Plum Plump Serum features a lightweight, water-like gel texture that is packed with hydrating ingredients to plump the skin with moisture, resulting in a firmer, glowier, and more youthful appearance.

It features three types of vitamin-rich plump and five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid. This serum hydrates each layer of the skin, promoting plumpness while delivering antioxidant care to treat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This Glow Recipe serum also has Panthenol and silk protein to support the natural moisture barrier, so the skin is protected and less prone to dryness and irritation in the future.

Price: $45 (Official Website)

4) Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum

The Glow Recipe Serum offers a brightening formula and a silky, water-gel texture designed to reveal the natural radiance of all skin types without any harsh irritation.

It is formulated with guava fruit extract and seed oil, combined with five forms of vitamin C. This serum delivers rich antioxidants that can help brighten dullness and even out the skin tone while protecting the skin against free radical damage. It also has vitamin E, tranexamic acid, and ferulic acid, which further help diminish the look of dark spots and blemishes over time.

Price: $45 (Official Website)

5) Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

The Recover Serum from Glow Recipe serum line features a lightweight, milky texture that wraps dry, chapped, and sensitive skin with a layer of active ingredients to transform it into its natural, healthy state.

With skin-identical ceramide-5 and both avocado butter and extract, the recovery serum moisturizes and smooths dull and dry complexions while boosting skin barrier health and preventing irritation and redness due to dehydration. It also has allantoin and the buzzy K-beauty rice milk ingredient for an additional splash of hydrating and soothing effects for the skin.

Price: $45 (Official Website)

6) Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

The Glow Recipe serum Dew Drops is the first of its kind, a highlighting skincare and makeup hybrid that promises to reveal the skin’s natural dewy glow instantly and over time. Formulated with watermelon extract and niacinamide, it plumps the skin with vitamins A and C, amino acids, and antioxidants to help with moisturization, plumping, and reducing dark spots and fine lines.

The niacinamide serum also has hyaluronic acid and moringa seed oil that delivers lightweight and breathable hydration and vitamin E care to soothe and hydrate the skin so it looks visibly supple.

Price: $35 (Official Website)

7) Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops

The Strawberry Blur Drops feature a lightweight, velvety lotion texture and serum and primer hybrid formula designed to prep and prime the skin before applying makeup.

With both strawberry enzyme, strawberry leaf extract, and encapsulated BHA, this blurring serum reduces the look of pores and smooths out the texture of the skin to provide a flawless canvas for makeup. The Glow Recipe serum also has pore-blurring rice and tapioca that further minimize pore size for a smoother makeup application, all without clogging the pores.

Price: $32 (Official Website)

With their familiar fruit-based vegan formulas, Glow Recipe serums are like vitamin and antioxidant-packed morning juices for the skin. These serums are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website as well as on Sephora and Amazon.

