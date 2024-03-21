7 Best The Face Shop skincare products to avail in 2024

The Face Shop skincare products are made by one of the oldest beauty brands in Korea using luxury products and innovative formulas. Notably, the brand uses natural ingredients that are known to provide numerous skin benefits. Ingredients such as calendula that heals and soothes the skin, white daisy which exfoliates and brightens the skin, and mango seed that softens the skin, are commonly used in their products.

Rice extract reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes, jeju volcanic clay minimizes pores and removes impurities, while chia seeds soothe and plump the skin. This brand utilizes the benefits of the abundance of nature combined with unique Korean technologies.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best The Face Shop skincare products for radiant skin

We have curated a few of the best The Face Shop skincare products that will ensure glowing, luminous skin that looks healthy.

Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Toner

Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion

White Seed Brightening Serum

Chia B12 Hydro Cream

Mango Seed Moisturizing Butter

Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

1) Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

Rice water bright cleansing foam (Image via The Face Shop)

This cleansing foam from The Face Shop doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils and moisture while removing dirt and dead skin cells. The skin remains soft and hydrated, thanks to this product's natural and nutrient-rich ingredients that relieve the skin of dryness, acne, and redness.

It comprises natural rice water, which removes skin impurities, making the skin brighter. Soapwort extracts penetrate deep into the skin and cleanse it. Meanwhile, moringa and Jojoba oils soothe and moisturize your skin. Its whipped cream-like texture cleanses the skin for a brighter, clearer and more even complexion.

Available on Amazon: $12.00

2) Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Toner

Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Toner (Image via The Face Shop)

The Face Shop’s Dr. Belmeur line has a gentle formula that uses mild plant-based ingredients recommended by dermatologists and customized for different skin types to achieve healthy skin that looks great. It uses a Skin Sync formula that is very similar to our skin cell structure and is easily absorbed by the skin.

This skincare product is hypoallergenic, made with clean ingredients, and controls sebum production. It maintains the balance of the skin's oil and moisture and rebalances pH levels. It contains beta glucan, chaga mushroom extract, and blue citrus peel extract, which enhances hydration for sensitive skin and shrinks pores, while also adding a layer of protection to the skin.

Available at Walmart: $19.00

3) Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion

Rice ceramide moisturizing emulsion (Image via The Face Shop)

This The Face Shop skincare product is perfect for dry skin as it gets rid of rough patches and maintains the skin barrier, thanks to the ceramide present in it. Rice extract improves the texture of the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Its lightweight formula is lighter than a cream, which makes it ideal as a daytime moisturizer and gives a bright complexion. It helps to seal in hydration and provides a radiant glow to the skin. The emulsion also comprises nano ceramide water, rice bran oil, rice extract,s and vegetable rice ceramide.

Available at Walmart: $21.33

4) White seed brightening serum

White seed brightening serum (Image via The Face Skin)

The formula of this The Face Shop skincare product combines nature and science. The serum contains hexylresorcinol, which is more effective than vitamin C in brightening the skin.

The White Seed Brightening Serum also contains natural brightening ingredients such as white lupine seed and white daisy flower extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and white willow bark. This serum firms the skin, increases moisture levels, and reduces the size of pores by penetrating deep into the skin.

Available on Amazon: $85.95

5) Chia B12 Hydro Cream

Chia B12 Hydro Cream (Image via The Face Shop)

This The Face Shop skincare product is a rich and hydrating gel cream enriched with vitamin B12. It is also infused with chia seed extract that soothes the skin and hydrates it.

This gel cream offers intense moisturization without leaving a sticky residue. It is crafted without seven additives and is suitable for all skin types. It smoothes and softens the skin and provides a radiant glow.

Available on Amazon: $26.00

6) Mango Seed Moisturizing Butter

Mango Seed Moisturizing Butter (Image via The Face Shop)

This super moisturizing butter cream is crafted with mango seed butter and ceramide, which is derived from shea butter. Together, they form a natural barrier that prevents moisture loss and skin dryness. The moisturizing butter instantly melts into dry, flaky skin, leaving it soothed and hydrated. It has long-lasting skin moisturizing properties and contains only natural ingredients.

The Mango Seed Moisturizing Butter creates a moisture protection barrier to keep the skin moisturized and healthy and a mesh-like network that enables the smooth distribution of ingredients into the skin. It's free of parabens and seven other additives, as well as animal ingredients.

Available on Amazon: $39.00

7) Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream (Image via The Face Shop)

Packed with the goodness of rice extracts and ceramide, this highly moisturizing cream has a creamy texture that makes the skin soft without any greasiness or stickiness. It also contains rice bran oil, vegetable rice ceramide, and nano-ceramide water.

Rice extract removes impurities and dead skin cells, while rice bran oil soothes, repairs, and moisturizes the skin. Ceramides prevent water loss by forming a barrier on the skin.

The Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream is absorbed almost immediately and hydrates the skin. It removes all signs of dryness and flakiness and prevents the first signs of aging by nourishing and moisturizing the skin. It has a lightweight formula which makes it ideal for use during the daytime.

Available at Walmart: $30.29

The Face Shop skincare products manufactured by the Korean beauty brand uses naturally derived ingredients. They contain a large number of healthy ingredients combined with Korean techniques and cater to one’s skin concerns. They are devoid of harmful ingredients that can damage or irritate the skin.

It boasts of a wide range of product lines that are compatible with one’s Korean skincare routine and address one’s personal requirements. The White Seed range brightens the skin while the Rice Ceramide range is perfect for dry or sensitive skin types. The Face Shop skincare products cater to all kinds of skin types and tones.