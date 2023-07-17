Beauty enthusiasts dismiss the latest "Blueberry Milk" nail trend: "We’re not turning ‘light blue’ into ‘blueberry milk'"

Recently, the beauty industry has been buzzing about the ‘blueberry milk’ nail trend. This recent nail trend involves adorning nails in light blue, reminiscent of blueberry milk. Despite its popularity, TikTok users don't seem too impressed by it.

Multiple reactions can be found in the comments section of the Who What Wear's TikTok video, publicized on June 24, 2023. As per Yahoo, Katie Raymond, a beauty influencer, said,

“You know what we’re not doing? We’re not turning ‘light blue’ into ‘blueberry milk.’ I refuse.”

Concerning this recent nail fad, in the video, blueberry milk nails are anointed ‘the cutest summer nail trend’, with shares that celebs like Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie are buffs of the shade.

One TikTok user, Caitlyn, conveyed her opinions on this ongoing trend in a viral video that garnered almost 3 million views. Caitlyn concluded that blueberry milk nails have a specific pizazz and pull that makes them worth a try! She said,

“Blueberry milk nails are a manufactured trend that people on TikTok have started recognising—it’s just a marketing scheme to name something that’s been around for a long time. But I’ve noticed that people are getting uniquely upset about blueberry milk nails.”

Controversial ‘blueberry milk’ nail trend: Mixed reactions of netizens

This rapid evolution in the beauty industry might provide some context for the skepticism revolving around the latest 'blueberry-milk' nail trend. With new trends evolving in seconds, it's no wonder that beauty seekers are raising an eyebrow at this quirky, recent nail fad.

The blueberry milk nail trend has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

di 🐇 @valleydoIl i don’t rlly gaf but on the whole blueberry milk nails thing, i can’t comprehend how some of y’all can just have/follow one strict aesthetic, like how do u come to the conclusion that SIDE PARTS are in bc white tiktoker of the month wore one… did u just live in a middle part??

kerrigan💘 @kerrigandaniels Please be serious LMAO “blueberry milk nails” what’s wrong with saying like blue u freaks

Quintessence @perksnpeeves First it was "glazed donut" nails, then some kinda abstract swirls/lines, and now it's "blueberry milk" nails. I'm too old for this, I can't keep up with these nail art trends

Regardless of the controversies encompassing ‘much-talked-about’ trends like TikTok and Versace's 2023 La Vacanza collection, the attention-grabbing ‘blueberry-milk nails’ have evolved into the season's most ‘sought-after’ nail fad.

It's no wonder many celebs are smitten with it while wearing a comforting light blue shade and a creamy base. At the prestigious 2023 Louis Vuitton Haute Couture display, acclaimed dignitaries like Zendaya flaunted her powder blue manicures.

Fashion idols such as Sophia Richie Grainge and Sabrina Carpenter have also effortlessly welcomed this craze in their more casual getups.

Some internet users have also tried and aren't against the trend.

People @people Celebrities Are Thirsty for ‘Blueberry Milk’ Nails: What to Know About TikTok's New 'It' Manicure people.com/blueberry-milk…

Serenity Lynx @serenityoakss Ummm.. hey? <3 I got ready to look cute with the blueberry milk nails and everything 🫐🥛

Celebrity-approved 5 'blueberry milk' nail colors

To help beauty lovers plunge into this compelling trend, outstanding ‘blueberry’ nail glosses can be used to heighten their nail game to the next tier.

1) Ella + Mila: Beach Resort Blue Nail Polish

This beautiful nail lacquer from Ella + Mila, a shade of blueberry milk, has seized the hearts of many nail polish fanatics. With its vegan and cruelty-free formulation, this nail gloss dries quickly and is chip-resistant.

Open for purchase at $10.50 on the official website, this pleasant nail polish is 2023's ultimate summer addition. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Chip-resistant

Instant drying

2) Nail Lacquer in African Lily, Flora 1761

The elegant African Lily flower inspired Flora 1761 to create a polish that exudes grace. This blueberry milk shade effortlessly completes summer outfits, reminiscent of the 'flower of love' in Greek myth.

Its lasting formula sets it apart, making it immaculate for those who want durability. This nail lacquer is cruelty-free and vegan, aligning with the users’ moral intentions.

Open at an affordable cost of $18.00 on the official site, each nail polish bottle comes beautifully packaged in a gold-foiled box. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Vegan

Animal cruelty-free

long-lasting formula

Comes in a beautiful gold foil package

3) Riverside Nail Polish, Ten over Ten

This pleasant nail paint bottle is perfect for summer. The beautiful dusty light blue shade is sure to grab attention.

This light blue splash, which is both eight-free and vegan, adds layers of look to make the nails more classic. Whether one loves lounging by the pool or relaxing on a tanning chair, one can trust this polish to be fashionable and eco-friendly.

With a price of $19.00 on the official site, each nail lacquer feels like a rejuvenating dip into a Hockney puddle! Some of its note-worthy features are:

Eco-friendly

Vegan

Eight-free

Cruelty-free

4) Patent Shine 10X Nail Laquer In Candy Floss, Butter London

This nail polish is a must-have for beauty aficionados. Its chip-resistant formula offers long-lasting wear to this pretty powder blue shade.

Moreover, this nail lacquer begets an attractive color while strengthening healthy nails for up to 10 days. It's a safe option for conscious shoppers, with no parabens or phthalates.

Priced at $24.00 on the official site, this thoughtfully crafted polish is a captivating option for any beauty fanatic. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Chip-resistant

Long-lasting formula

No Parabens or Phthalates

Vegan

5) Bikini So Teeny Nail Colour, Essie

This Essie shade entirely complements any summer deck getup. Unsurprisingly, this nail polish receives credit in the beauty industry, given its simple-to-use brush and salon-quality finish.

Priced at $10.96 on the authorized website, each bottle of this nail tint is a must-have for any beauty enthusiast. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Simple-to-use brush

Gives salon-quality finish

Flawless coverage

Vegan

Beauty is subjective, and everyone has preferences regarding nail colors and trends. While the ‘blueberry milk’ nail trend has its fair share of supporters, many beauty enthusiasts dismiss it, stating that they are not interested in transforming the 'light blue' nail tint.

Whether one embraces or passes on this shade trend, the most important thing is to feel confident and comfortable in their style.