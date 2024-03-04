Beeswax for hair: Benefits, uses, and products explored

Beeswax for hair can be surprisingly beneficial, especially for haircare aficionados dreaming of hair that looks and feels lustrous every single day. This precious gift from nature, courtesy of the worker honey bees, contains fatty alcohol compounds and acids that deliver many wonderful benefits for hair.

Incredibly versatile, beeswax can moisturize, soften, style, and protect tresses. And because it’s all-natural, beeswax for hair is safe for use in any texture, whether it’s straight or curly or kinky.

In this article, we decided to unlock the secrets of beeswax for hair. Find out how to use it and the best beeswax products to boost a haircare routine.

Benefits of beeswax for hair

Whether one is curious about using beeswax for hair or is looking to switching their usual haircare regimen with more eco-friendly products, these are the golden potential of beeswax for tresses everyone should know about.

Locks in moisture in the hair

Beeswax acts as a natural humectant for the hair. It keeps hydration nicely tucked inside each strand with its rich, waxy texture. And that prevents the hair from becoming dry and brittle.

For anyone always stuck with managing frizzy strands, beeswax for hair can be a savior. Its unique moisturizing texture makes it a great product for taming and getting rid of flyaways.

Seals split ends

Another excellent reason to consider using beeswax is because it seals split ends. While it won’t treat split ends—nothing will, except for going for a trim at the salon—beeswax can seal those ends, preventing the split from moving further up and getting any worse.

Soothes scalp issues

The antifungal and antibacterial properties of beeswax make it a perfect haircare add-on to help soothe dry and itchy scalp. And the same properties soothe and treat other skin conditions like dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis.

Encourages hair growth

Vitamin A in beeswax is a hardworking vitamin that helps promote healthy hair follicles, so the hair grows nicely.

How to use beeswax for hair

The easiest way to add beeswax for haircare routines is to start using it as a hair styling product or styling balm, focusing mostly on the hair ends. Beeswax is quite rich and heavy, so a little of this golden ingredient goes a long way. Always start with a smaller amount, though more of the product can be added until the desired style is achieved.

Rubbing beeswax in the hands, and warming it up before application also helps thin out its sticky consistency. It will have better coverage when used this way.

Another thing to consider when using beeswax is to avoid applying it directly on the scalp. Because of its thick texture, beeswax can potentially clog scalp pores.

Lastly, an important key when using beeswax is knowing how to remove it. It takes a bit of effort and patience, but the best steps are:

Lather the hair with lukewarm olive oil; wait for a few minutes, allowing the oil to soften the wax. Use a gentle dish soap to cut the grease from the hair. Finish the routine with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner.

Also, consider using a clarifying shampoo. It will help get rid of any wax residue or buildup from the hair and scalp.

Beeswax hair products to promote shiny, healthy tresses

Anyone excited to start using beeswax for hair routines can consider getting these beeswax-infused products for their beauty arsenal.

Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar with honey and beeswax ($8.99)

Shu Uemura Art of Hair BB Cream for thick hair ($58)

Carol’s Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey ($12)

John Masters Organics Hair Pomade ($19)

Oribe Rough Luxury Soft Molding Paste ($39)

Beeswax has many ingredients that make the hair healthy and look fantastic. It can do wonders for making hair hydrated, shiny, strong, and less frizzy. Using beeswax for hair also takes advantage of its antibacterial and antifungal properties that keep the scalp healthy and itch-free.

