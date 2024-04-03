7 Best KVD Beauty products for 2024

KVD Beauty, with over 64 million views on TikTok, is the latest beauty brand to go viral and draw in a new generation of followers. From A-listers like Avril Lavigne and Kourtney Kardashian using the brand’s viral Good Apple Foundation Balm to Phoebe Bridgers opting for the Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, KVD Beauty is all the rage in the domain of makeup right now.

Founded by famous tattoo artist, Kat Von D, it was later rebranded to KVD Beauty. The brand has continued with the Kat Von D signature tattoo-inspired cosmetics, but has now reformulated its entire line to include 100% vegan makeup items.

According to the brand’s website, KVD Beauty creates “high-pigment, high-performance, and cruelty-free” makeup with their signature “long-lasting wear” formula.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite makeup products from the brand. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best KVD Beauty products

Whether one prefers a show-stopping festival-inspired makeup or a classic no-makeup look paired with a bold, red lip, we’ve curated 7 of the best KVD beauty products that promise versatile makeup looks.

Good Apple Serum Foundation

Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick

Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner

Good Apple Foundation Balm

Good Apple Blush Balm Duo

Full Sleeve Tubing Mascara

Dazzle Gel Vegan Eyeshadow

1) Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation

The Good Apple Serum Foundation is a full-coverage foundation with a transfer-proof formula and a lightweight serum texture to create a natural-looking finish. It can be used on oily and acne-prone skin.

This KVD Beauty product can be applied to cover hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and acne scars and also has a pore-blurring finish that can help makeup wearers achieve a flawless complexion. It also has apple extract and quince leaf extract that can help keep oiliness and shine in check.

The foundation comes in 40 different shades, ranging from light and medium to tan and deep tones.

Price: $42

2) Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick

The Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick has a flexible, liquid formula that can deliver intense lip color. The ultra-thin formula also helps the color adhere to the lips for comfortable all-day wear without caking and flaking.

It also has a slip-angled tip designed for precise application as well as raspberry stem cells that can provide all-day nourishment and comfort to the lips.

The liquid lipstick comes in 30 shades, ranging from neutrals, berries, and pinks, to vibrant pops of color like blue, purple, and green.

Price: $17.25

3) Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

The Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, which is one of KVD Beauty’s TikTok viral products, is a waterproof eyeliner with a "tattoo-bold pigment" formula that can create sharp lines. There's also a needle-precise brush tip to help with application.

With inky, opaque pigments inspired by tattoo artistry, the liquid eyeliner can be used to create iconic winged liners, full brows, graphic eye looks, and faux freckles. The product is also smudge-resistant and doesn't melt away or fade.

The liquid eyeliner comes in two shades—satin black and rich chocolate brown.

Price: $25

4) Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm

The Good Apple Foundation Balm has a "Skin-Perfecting" formula that comes in a compact format. This product went viral on TikTok as a full coverage foundation. With lightweight full makeup coverage, the foundation balm can be used to cover discoloration, blemishes, pores, and even tattoos, and has a natural finish.

This KVD Beauty product also has good-for-skin ingredients like apple extract and sodium hyaluronate that can help with hydration, nourishment, and balancing for dry skin types.

The foundation balm comes in 40 shades in the same range as the brand's serum foundation.

Price: $42.50

5) Good Apple Blush Balm Duo

The Good Apple Blush Balm Duo features two saturated shades in one compact that can be used individually or blended together. The balms have a creamy texture for easy blending and can be used to layer over the foundation to create a flushed velvety finish.

With the Good Apple's signature long-wear, high-pigment formula, the cream blush can be used for an all-day full coverage without a greasy finish and is also non-comedogenic. It also has apple extract and sodium hyaluronate that can give the formula nourishing and hydrating benefits.

The blush duo comes in 4 dual shades, including:

Chestnut rose and rose pink

Light honey and coral pink

Deep terracotta and crimson red

Mauve plum and vibrant purple

Price: $34

6) Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara

The KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Tubing Mascara has a formula that is smudge-resistant and flake-proof for adding volume to the lashes.

With a pigmented tattoo-inspired tubing formulation, the mascara can add length and definition on the lashes while keeping it humidity and sweat-resistant.

It also has a lightweight texture that can help make application easy and adds volume without weighing down the curl of the lashes. Plus, it comes with a filigree-inspired brush, which can provide black matte pigment from roots to tips without clumping.

Price: $25

7) Dazzle Gel Hyper-Metallic Vegan Eyeshadow

The Dazzle Gel Hyper-Metallic Eyeshadow has a vegan formula with a gel texture that includes multichromatic shimmer and can be used to create vivid metallic eye makeup.

With Aqua-Powder Matrix, the gel eyeshadow can set fast, reduce fallout, and deliver a saturated color payoff without using a mixing medium or a primer.

The gel eyeshadow comes in 3 shades, including teal blue, emerald green, and purple blue, all with a black base.

Price: $24

For makeup seekers who want to amp up their beauty kit with tattoo-inspired vegan items, these KVD Beauty products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official brand website as well as Sephora.

