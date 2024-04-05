7 Best Merit makeup products in 2024

Merit makeup products have found places in the vanities of famous personalities including Cameron Diaz and Bella Hadid. The minimalist makeup brand has the beauty industry buzzing with its buttery formulas, good-for-the-skin ingredients, and chic packaging.

Launched in 2021, Merit Beauty is an American-bred, vegan, cruelty-free, and essentials-only brand with a carefully chosen selection of just nine items. While having a pretty limited lineup, it has the essentials for a daily routine, including products for complexion, lips, and eyes.

According to their website, Merit makeup products “simplify what it takes to get ready” with “well-edited essentials that help you do more with less.”

7 Best Merit makeup products

For makeup aficionados who are into clean beauty and minimalist makeup routines, we’ve curated 7 Merit makeup products. These items can make getting ready in the morning or going out at night simpler and quicker:

The Minimalist Complexion Stick

Flush Balm

Clean Lash Mascara

Signature Lip

Solo Shadow

Day Glow Balm

Bronze Balm

1) The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is a multi-tasking product that can be used as both a foundation and concealer stick. It has a buildable and lightweight texture that has medium coverage.

With 19 different shades to choose from, ranging from fair to deep shades in neutral, yellow, peach, warm, cool, and red undertones, makeup wearers can pick the ideal shade for their complexion. This Merit makeup product also has fatty acids and sea daffodil extract. These ingredients are known to hydrate and lock in moisture in the skin as well as diminish the look of pigmentation and dark spots.

Price: $38 (Merit)

2) Flush Balm Cheek Color

The Flush Balm Cheek Color has a cream blush texture that is lightweight and blendable. It can be used to provide a touch of flushed effect without covering the natural skin texture.

With microfine powders, the cheek color is available in 9 highly-pigmented shades, including:

Warm taupe

Soft orange red

Soft peach

Sheer red

Baby pink

Cool pink

Soft berry

Deep berry

Soft burgundy

It also has vitamin E in the formula, which is a known antioxidant-rich skin-conditioning ingredient.

Price: $30 (Merit)

3) Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

Merit’s Clean Lash Mascara has a lengthening type of tubing mascara formulation, which can give makeup wearers defined lashes for a wide-awake look. It has a precision mascara wand that makes it easy to apply the mascara and separate each lash.

With olive oil esters and fatty acids in the formula, the mascara can be used to condition the lashes while adding the “perfect blank” shade of pigment. This merit makeup product also has vitamin B5, which is believed to add shine to the lashes.

Price: $26 (Merit)

4) Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick

Merit’s Signature Lip Lipstick has a lightweight, buildable consistency and is available in both sheer satin and matte finishes. It claims to not have the heaviness of traditional lipstick.

With plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil, this Merit makeup product can provide both color and moisture to the lips. It also has papain enzyme and vitamin C, which are known to soothe the lips and diffuse the look of fine lines and wrinkles in and around the lip area.

Price: $26 (Merit)

5) Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color

The Solo Shadow Eye Color has a talc-free formula and cream-to-powder texture that applies with a soft-matte finish. It can be applied using the fingers or a brush applicator for more precision.

Available in two collections, The Neutrals and The Statements, this Merit makeup product includes following shades:

Cool taupe

Warm beige

Warm brown

Deep brown

Soft mauve

Warm green

Soft gray

Classic navy

It also has a blend of chamomile and calendula extracts, peptides, magnolia bark extract, and sunflower seed oil, which are all known to soothe, smooth, and nourish the skin.

Price: $24 (Merit)

6) Day Glow Highlighting Balm

The Day Glow Highlighting Balm is a “made for daytime” highlighter by Merit Beauty that is formulated with a dewy sheen and zero sparkle. Makeup wearers can apply it like a lip balm, but for the face.

With micro-fine pearls and a vitamin-rich base that includes plant-based squalane and olive fruit oil, it claims to illuminate the skin while adding hydration and nourishment.

The Highlighting Balm comes in three shades, including:

Champagne

Rose gold

Soft gold

Price: $32 (Merit)

7) Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer

The Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer has a buildable cream formula that applies with a “second skin” finish. It comes in a stick format, making the product easier to apply on the skin.

With natural warm shades, the bronzer claims to deliver a soft definition without streaks or orangeness in the skin. This cream bronzer also has fatty acids, which are known to condition the skin and lock in moisture.

The Bronze Balm comes in five shades, including:

Quince for fair minimalist shades

Clay for light minimalist shades

Seine for medium minimalist shades

Leo for medium-deep shades

Monarch for deep shades

Price: $30 (Merit)

These Merit makeup products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official Merit Beauty website as well as on shelves at Sephora, Kohl’s, and Amazon.

