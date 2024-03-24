9 Best Makeup products to avail from Sephora under $30

Sephora is treasure trove of beauty and makeup products, including purse-friendly items priced at $30 or lower.

From some of the tried-and-tested OG beauty brands to exceptional new lines, the Sephora shelves have everything for everyone. There’s no shortage of buzz-worthy beauty must-haves taking over the retailer - whether it is meticulously sustainable and “clean” formulas, or celebrity-backed makeup products that are worth the hype.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

9 amazing makeup products on Sephora under $30

With Sephora’s over-crowded makeup options, shopping can be totally exhausting. Hence, we’ve curated 9 of the makeup products to be available from Sephora for under $30.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Saie Glowy Multipurpose Illuminator

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Stain

Rare Beauty Bronzer Stick

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Tinted Moisturizer

Merit Flush Balm

Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Foundation

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Mascara

1) Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm features a hydrating vegan formula that claims to melt like butter to soothe dry lips in seconds. It has shea and murumuru seed butters that moisturize, and condition parched lips to treat dullness.

This Sephora best-seller lip product also has vegan waxes to help soften the skin and boost the shine, leaving the pout with a smooth but non-greasy finish.

Price: $24

2) Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Multipurpose Illuminator

Saie Glowy Super Gel Illuminator features a water-based formula that gives the face a fresh, dewy look but feels weightless on the skin. With plant-derived glycerin and squalane from olives, this product gives the skin a glowy finish while leaving the skin visibly glowing.

This multipurpose face and body illuminator also has rosehip seed oil, making the formula ultra-rich in antioxidants to moisturize and brighten the complexion.

Price: $28

Read more: 5 Best beauty highlighters

3) Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush has a featherweight and long-wearing formula that can effortlessly blend and build on the skin to give it a soft, just-pinched flush. It has long-lasting pigments that claim all-day wear.

This soft pinch blush layers over both liquid and powdered formulas without disturbing makeup. It also has matte and dewy finishes to fit every beauty seeker’s makeup preferences.

Price: $23

4) Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Stain

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Blush Stain features a bouncy jelly texture that glides on the skin, giving it a sheer, buildable burst of color that stays all day long. With aloe and seawater, it gives the skin a watercolor-like finish while helping soothe, refresh, and hydrate the complexion.

This lip and cheek blush stain also has vegan collagen to visibly firm the skin, giving it a healthy and bouncy lift over time.

Price: $24

5) Rare Beauty Effortless Bronzer Stick

Rare Beauty Effortless Bronzer Stick offers a simple “swipe, blend, and go” routine for getting a visible sunkissed glow with a smooth, second-skin finish. It contains a botanical blend of gardenia, white waterlily, and lotus in an ultra-buildable formula. This product calms the skin while giving it a beautiful, weightless sculpt.

The cream bronzer stick also has a water-resistant formula that claims a non-caking, non-creasing, and non-greasy finish.

Price: $26

6) Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Tinted Moisturizer offers a sheer, “looks like skin” coverage that helps dull redness, cover blemishes, and even out the skin tone. With a lightweight formula and a mattified finish, this makeup product leaves the skin with a soft, natural-looking finish and no greasy after-effect.

This moisturizer is available in two shades and can be the next go-to solution for a flawless no-makeup look.

Price: $18

Read more: 8 Tinted serums for an all-in-one radiant finish

7) Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush gives the skin a transparent veil of color so it looks fresh and slightly flushed while still letting the skin show through. This makeup product contains vitamin E and micro-fine pigment powders in a vegan formula, that helps nourish and condition the skin.

This cream blush balm also has a multi-use formula, which can be used on the face or lips without clogging pores or going cake.

Price: $30

8) Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation

Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation from the Sephora Collection promises a medium-coverage, long-wearing formula that gives the complexion a natural-looking finish that stays intact for up to 12 hours. Containing hyaluronic acid and a blend of red and brown algae extracts, this makeup product hydrates the complexion while giving it an anti-pollution protective shield.

This liquid foundation is also available in 50 shades to fit every makeup seeker’s skin type for a truly natural skin finish.

Price: $20

Read more: 7 Weightless foundations for a natural-looking finish

9) Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Mascara is available in black and rich espresso brown shades. It visibly volumizes and lengthens the lashes for an amped-up look. With Aquaflex technology and castor oil, this mascara defines curls while leaving the lashes soft, lifted, humidity-proofed, and conditioned. It also has a clean, lightweight formula that promises buildability that won’t get clumpy or crunchy.

Price: $20

Beauty seekers, who need to stock up on their favorite items or are ready to add some new essentials to their routine, can find all sorts of beauty magic on Sephora.

Shop for these makeup products and best-sellers at the mentioned price tags on Sephora in-store and online as well as the official website of the respective brands.