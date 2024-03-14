How to ace the Disco makeup trend in 2024

It’s a matter of time before trends come back with a bang and the Disco makeup trend is one such retro makeup trend. Trends of the 70s like the classic red lipstick are back and with it comes the glittery eyes of yesteryears. This look allows you to make a statement that is dramatic, bold, and gorgeously beautiful.

The name itself explains the trend - the makeup is inspired by a shimmery disco ball and is all about glitter. Shimmery flakes are glued onto the eyelids and the eyes become the focus of one’s look. A pair of false eyelashes and some subtle, toned-down makeup is all one needs to complete the Disco makeup look. If one really wants to be a showstopper, the glitter can extend to the eyebrows and under-eye area as well.

Acing Disco makeup for spectacular eyes

Disco makeup look (image via Freepik)

Here are step-by-step instructions for beautiful disco eye makeup!

Step 1: Use a waterproof primer to prep the eye area as that will prevent the makeup from melting too quickly.

Step 2: There are 2 ways to eye makeup under the disco glitter. Either go for a nude shimmer or use chrome colors to fill the gaps between the silver glitter.

Step 3: Use a thin eyeliner brush with some glitter glue and apply it on the lashes. For a more bold look extend the glitter to the brow bone or the inner eye.

Step 4: Set with a setting spray.

Different Disco makeup looks

Glittery Disco makeup (Image via Freepik)

There's no limit to how creative one can get with a Disco makeup look and here are a few suggestions to help you on the way.

Moonlight disco

Minute stars and moons can be placed in glitter makeup to create a dazzling makeup look. It’s an ideal look for a crazy night of dancing and all one needs to do is apply the silver glitter upward motion from the lash line to the brow tail for a lifted look and intersperse them with tiny stars and moons.

Total twiggy

One could also use small crystals and rhinestones to line the inner rim and upper inward crease of the eyes. Finish off the look with liquid eyeliner and false eyelashes.

Baby blue disco

Spidery eyelashes and soft blue eyeshadow with a lot of rhinestones create a great disco makeup look. For spidery eyelashes, pinch them together after applying mascara so that they stick together.

Jewel toned

For a jewel-toned look, use olive green and teal as they make a gorgeous contrast with the silver glitter disco look. Get some extra shimmer at the center of the eyelids by pressing a gel glitter for all the sparkle you want.

Diamonds at the disco

This look is again for a night on the dance floor with royal blue eyeliner framing the eyes in a wing shape and mini, delicate crystals under the brow. This creates a very understated look but is sure to turn heads.

Diamond disco makeup (Image via Freepik)

Swath of glitter

For this look, use fine glitter particles in every color that you want to create an unforgettable disco makeup look.

All night disco party

For this look, a combination of green, violet, and blue eyeshadows and liners are used with matching gemstones to amplify the effect. If one wants to be dramatic, voluminous purple false eyelashes take the look to the next level.

Gilded lashes

This stunning disco makeup look uses gold eyeliner along with glitter lashes. Match it with a soft peach lipstick and contoured cheeks for a very chic look.

Disco eye makeup (Image via Freepik)

Mermaid disco

For a mermaid disco look, use deep greens and blues with matching gemstones. Use one color in the inner corner and another in the outer corner of the eye to create a stunning contrast.

Rainbow disco

Create a magical rainbow effect by using all the colors of the spectrum. Saturated shades of colored glitter are applied on the lids to create a contrast while highlighting each color.

Glitter tears

Apply the glitter in a triangular shape for a cosmic look and sparkle and use some glitter balm under the eyes.

Electric disco

Use an electric, neon blue eyeliner in a winged shape and agg gilded glitter in the center. This gives an eclectic sparkle to the eyes and gives a really fun and glamorous look.

Colorful disco

Swipe on some bright pink eyeshadow and use a variety of sparkly gems to create this look. Use some sparkle on the inner eyes as well as beneath the lash line for some contrast and apply fuchsia underneath.

Gilded disco look (Image via Freepik)

The Disco makeup look is defined by bright and bold colors with a lot of sparkle and glitter and very little subtlety. It's a far cry from neutrals and toned-down makeup. It's all about having fun with one's makeup routine and celebrating the return of the retro shimmery and saturated look of the 70s.