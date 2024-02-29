Many of the 80s makeup trends have become popular again in modern times, with a few changes to fit modern tastes. The makeup trends of yesteryear made bold fashion statements and reflected one’s personal identity to a large extent. Neon colors replaced browns and blacks, hairstyles were bigger, and makeup was generally loud. In 2024, many of these makeup trends and iconic styles are seeing a revival.

The 80s makeup trends saw a burgeoning use of fuchsia lips, bright blush, and metallic eyeshadows. These trends are a reminder that makeup is not just about beauty but is also a form of self-expression and having fun. There's nothing stopping one from experimenting with neon colors and bold looks. The audacity of 80s makeup trends combined with modern formulas and techniques will craft looks that are uniquely one's own.

7 Best 80s makeup trends making a return

We have curated some of the most popular 80s makeup trends that have come back into vogue with a subtle difference to adapt to modern times.

Vibrant blue eyeshadow

Luscious pink lips

Color-packed eyeshadows

Metallic glitter

The grunge look

Tied or permed hair

Soft pink blush

1. Vibrant blue eyeshadow

Blue eyeshadow (Image via Freepik)

Of all the 80s makeup trends that reigned, blue eyeshadow is the one that stands out the most. Bright shades of baby blue were swiped across the eyelids for that artistic pop of color. Of course, no one is averse to using bright shades even today, but modern trends are showing a return to more toned-down shades of blue. Blue eyeshadow is used to give an extra edge to one’s look without being overwhelming.

2. Luscious pink lips

Vibrant fuschia lips (Image via Freepik)

Bold and vibrant lip colors were an 80s makeup trend and have never really gone out of fashion, but a luscious shade of fuchsia is something that the 80s were always known for. For a matte look, it is best to use a richly pigmented liquid lipstick that has a long-wearing formula. For a satin or gloss finish, it's recommended to use a pigmented balm. That will not only give a bold pop of color with a sheer shine, but it will also look and feel natural.

3. Color-packed eyeshadows

Bold eye makeup (Image via Freepik)

In the 80s makeup trend, it was common for a bold eyeshadow to usually accompany the bold and vibrant lip colors that were prevalent at the time. The eyeshadow covered the entire lid and brow, and the colors were bright purples, yellows, and greens, though they really were all the colors of the rainbow.

Bold eyeshadows are back with a vengeance, but the look is usually created by using bright-colored eyeliner in bold ways. Pigmented liners can be used to create graphic shapes or to add a pop of color to the inner corners of the eyes. The whole look can be put together by keeping the lip color neutral and the base makeup minimal.

4. Metallic glitter

Metallic eye and lip color (Image via Freepik)

Metallic finishes with shine and glitter were the rage in the 80s, both on the eyelids and on the lips. The look was definitely a bit more grungy back then, but nowadays the trend has evolved into something more elegant, soft, and subtle. Harsh finishes, which was an 80s makeup trend, have been replaced by multi-use formulas that have reflective particles that accentuate one's look.

A subtler look can be achieved by using a shimmery powder in the center of the lips and then applying a tinted gloss over the lips. This gives a bit of shimmer and shine and also makes the lips look plumper and hydrated.

5. The grunge look

The grunge look (Image via Freepik)

The grunge look is back with a bang, but with a slight difference from the 80s makeup trend. The smudged eyeliner, heavy mascara, and dark lips may not be so obvious today, but the carefully disheveled look with makeup that looks natural in various shades of brown, black, and burgundy is the trend that the modern makeup user is going for.

The 80s grunge look gave off a messy and casual vibe, and today’s grunge continues to use earthy colors, but it’s a cleaner and more precise look.

6. Tied or permed hair

Hairstyles of the 80s (Images via Freepik)

Two hairstyles that were very popular in the 80s are back: the curly permed look with big, bouncy curls and the high ponytail caught in a scrunchie.

The permed, curly-all-over look is back in vogue, but frizzy curls are out. Perms have come a long way since the 1980s, thanks to better products. One doesn't actually have to get a perm for this look, as a curling iron or heatless hair curlers for corkscrew and spiral curls do the job very well. If one has naturally curly hair, curly hair products can give you the 80s look.

The high pony has a more modern take with placement closer to the top of the head. For added volume, tease the base of the ponytail or attach a ponytail extension for added volume and length. The ponytail can be worn in big bouncy curls for an ultra-sleek look. This 80s hairstyle is perfect for those with straight hair.

7. Soft pink blush

Soft blush (Image via Freepik)

Blush, or what is now referred to as ‘doll blush,’ is back to being applied to the apples of the cheeks. It gives definition and a certain youthfulness to the face. It sculpts the cheekbones and is blended at the edges for a softer look. Highly pigmented blush is combined with complexion products for a more natural finish.

The 80s makeup trend of loud and vibrant blush is back, but more toned down as there are better products to customize the pigmentation. Buildable, pigmented balms provide a sheer shine to the cheeks with a natural flush that doesn’t overwhelm. Start below the center of the eye and sweep upwards towards the hair line. Cream blushers give a softer and more natural effect.

Today’s beauty scene sees a comeback of the audacious 80s makeup trends and revives their boldness with a modern turn. Vibrant makeup is back, albeit a little toned down, with electric blues, neon yellows, bright pinks, and royal purples. Strong, thick, and accentuated eyebrows are back, as is voluminous hair. The revival of 80s makeup trends heralds the emergence of vibrant colors and bold statements.