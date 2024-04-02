JLo's hairstylist Chris Appleton reveals tips to get thicker hair

Chris Appleton is best known for the magic he creates for thicker hair on both Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. He is also Dua Lipa's hair stylist and has worked with Katy Perry to Ariana Grande. For Chris, it’s more than just the hairstyle as his approach to hair looking its best is extremely holistic.

In talks with Bazaar, back in November 2023, he said,

“Beautiful hair starts from within.”

Celebrities' luscious tresses are the cause of envy for many. This has led to a whole lot of hacks so that one's hair gives a thicker look. Myriad volumizing products have hit the market as have different hairstyles and haircuts.

The thicker hairstyles of the 90s are back with the recent straight and sleek hairstyles bowing out of the scene. Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton who specializes in volume-packed styles shares a few tips on how to achieve thicker hair.

Chris Appleton's tips to get thicker hair

Let's go through some of the secrets revealed by Chris Appleton to Bazaar and PopSugar on how to achieve thicker hair as worn by some of the style icons he has worked with.

Go for hairstyles that make hair look thicker

In a conversation with PopSugar on March 30, 2024, he strongly recommended bobs, the textured half-up half-down hairstyle that was popular in the 90s, and long layers all help to achieve the illusion of volume and thickness.

Use a round brush post-shower at the roots

He also mentioned that how one styles their hair after a shower can make a whole lot of difference and using a round brush at the roots gives a lift to the hair. Apply a thickening spray to the hair roots and wrap the hair around a large round brush. Lift the hair upwards and apply heat for just a few seconds for instant volume.

Use products to thicken hair

Chris Appleton shared with Pop Sugar that suitable products are the secret to making hair thicker. A volumizing mousse or spray or mousse applied on wet hair can do wonders. As the Global Creative Director for Color Wow, he recommends ColorWow XL Bombshell Volumizer ($26.00) or the IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse ($24.00) for a thicker hair effect.

He also recommends root cover-up as it gives the impression of a fuller hairline by filling in areas where the scalp shows. Texturizing sprays add instant fullness to the hair like the ColorWow Style on Steroids ($28.00) which also doubles as a heat protectant.

Some shampoos add fullness and give the impression of thicker hair. Additionally, there are products like heavy conditioners and products with a high oil content that are best avoided with thin hair. These products sit on the hair and weigh it down.

Braid hair while sleeping

Speaking about the hair care routine at night, Chris in his interview with PopSugar said to apply some hairspray before sleeping and braid the hair loosely. This adds fullness and voluminous waves without using heat.

JLo's luscious tresses (Image via chrisappleton1 /Instagram)

Changing one's hair part

Changing one’s part now and then can make the hair look thicker as it gives the roots of the hair a natural lift when positioned in a direction. Combing one's hair with a slightly off-center parting creates an illusion of more volume.

Use extensions

This is one of the simplest ways to add thickness to the hair which is something used by most celebrities for hair volume. Professionally fixed extensions or clip-ins are both equally effective according to Chris Appleton's interview with PopSugar.

Change the style of the bun

Those with thin hair can use a hack shared by Chris Appleton with PopSugar for thicker hair. He recommends pulling the hair into a ponytail at the crown of the head and then spreading the base hair and putting an elastic on top. Divide the loose hair into two parts and crisscross them around the base of the bun. The ends are then secured in place with two hairpins.

Experiment with the ponytail hack

This hack also shared by him gives the ponytail a bouncy and voluminous makeover. Divide the hair into two sections, and secure the top section with a scrunchie. Divide the bottom part into two sections again and tie them on top of the first ponytail.

Go for the bombshell blow-dry

The bombshell blow-dry is Chris Appleton’s favorite look as shared on Instagram and can be done in a few simple steps. He recommends using Color Wow Dream Coat ($28.00) to prep the hair. Then comb the hair with an off-center parting and rough-dry the product into the hair for a silky finish. Divide the hair into small sections and apply hair spray. Wrap the strands around velvet hair rollers to create what has now become his signature look.

The rollers can be removed after 20 minutes and give excellent volume and shine to the hair. A few spritzes of hairspray onto one’s hair brush along with a shine spray on top gives both hold and control to the curls. For a real bombshell effect, the look can be finished by brushing out the curls into soft waves and spraying some more shine spray.

Things to consider for thicker hair

Chris Appleton shared a few pointers with Bazaar on what to consider when building a haircare routine. If one is looking towards luscious and thicker hair, it’s essential first to have healthy hair and know what products would suit it best.

Hair type and condition

This is one of the most important things to consider as one’s hair type and condition determine the products one should use and their frequency of use.

Frequency of washing one’s hair

Different hair types require a different care regimen. Very fine and limp hair needs to be washed more frequently while drier or thicker hair doesn’t require as much washing.

Tools and accessories for one’s hair

Chris Appleton feels that using water filters prevents hair discoloration and improves the quality of one’s hair as toxic minerals are filtered out of the water. Silk pillowcases are also recommended by him as they prevent hair breakage and keep it smooth.

Balanced diet

A well-balanced diet ensures healthy hair as the body gets all essential nutrients. Hair quality is compromised when one’s diet is nutrient-deficient.

Chris Appleton at work (Image via chrisappleton11 / Instagram)

Using supplements

Chris Appleton recommends collagen supplements as his priority as it helps to build keratin that is responsible for the health of the scalp and hair follicles. With age, collagen depletes in the body, and collagen supplements replenish it and ensure healthier, stronger, and thicker hair.

He recommends Revive Collagen ($32.99) as it contains high doses of liquid marine collagen and is better absorbed by the body. It’s also enriched with hyaluronic acid, keratin, retinol, and vitamins C and D.

Chris Appleton is often referred to as ‘Hollywood's mane man’ because of his deep and holistic understanding of hair. Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian depend on him for all their major events. His tips for achieving thicker hair are sure to add a wow factor and achieve the perfect mane.