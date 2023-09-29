What is ‘Can Curling’? 5 best hairstyling products to achieve a flawless look

Can curling, a famous and cost-effective hairstyling technique was used by many celebs, fashion icons, and supermodels in the 60s. Apart from the rollers and other professional hairstyling gear, cans were used to create curly locks and cater to the desired lift of the hair strands from the roots.

At the end of the 50s and the beginning of the 60s, aluminum canned drinks flocked the retail market, making it a commonly used hairstyle item. Explaining the same in an exclusive interview with Vogue, Racheal Gibson, the hairstylist of The Hair Historian, said,

"Can curls become popular in the 1960s when big, bouffant hair was fashionable. Although rollers and other professional styling appliances were available, using cans was a cost-effective alternative and provided the desired lift from the roots."

5 best hairstyling products to achieve a super-model worthy and flawless look

With the evolution of time and style, curling with cans has fallen out of favor owing to its disadvantages. Compared to using hair rollers and curlers, this hairstyling technique requires more effort and time. Further, these cans heat very fast and tend to burn the fingers or hands.

Thus, after many ifs and buts, the beauty domain shifted to using varied hairstyling products, from mousses, hot irons, and curlers to carefully volumize the locks.

Check out 5 of the best hairstyling products to achieve a flawless hair makeover.

1) VIRTUE: Strengthening Split End Hair Repair Serum Treatment

This hair repair serum treatment from VIRTUE is a multi-purpose serum that locks, smooths, and repairs dry ends but likewise boosts and shields the tresses from future deterioration.

Fit for all hair sorts and consistencies, it handles problems such as split ends, hair breakage, and dryness while being hair color-safe. With vital elements like pea protein, hydrolyzed quinoa, baobab seed oil, and alpha keratin 60ku®, it reconstructs and fortifies hair, making it velvety and slick.

This light serum has a 4.1/5 rating and is obtainable on Sephora for $42.

2) Kérastase: Densifique Leave-In Thickening Mousse

An avant-garde leave-in thickening mousse ingrained with hyaluronic acid, this hair styling product adds volume and moistness to all thinning hair sorts. It visibly lessens breakage and gives the tresses a supple finish and enriched shine.

Kérastase: Densifique Leave-In Thickening Mousse (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fit for straight, wavy, and twirly hair surfaces, this hair care and styling product is sealed with key components including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and gluco-peptide work jointly to provide optimal outcomes.

It is priced at $45 on Sephora and has a 4.5/5 as a content user rating.

3) BaBylissPRO: Nano Titanium 20 Roller Hairsetter

Straight hair may be transformed into lovely curls using this versatile hot roller set. It comes in a variety of 20 velvety flocked rollers with far-infrared heat for speedy and healthful styling. Butterfly clasps and metal fasteners with color-coded tabs are also included for a secure and simple grip.

Priced at $74.99 on Ulta Beauty, users have rated it 4.6/5, making it a highly recommended hairstyling gear.

4) Conair: Self Grip Hair Rollers

These light self-grip rollers deliver a hassle-free way to gain gorgeous bouncy curls. It's simple to create uniform waves or curls because of their vibrant dimensions. The more considerable rollers can add volume or tame wavy or flyaway tresses. Additionally, the elegance of a zip-locked purse makes it perfect for hair styling while on the go.

Available at the affordable price of $9 on Amazon, users have given this hairstyling gear a highly satisfactory rating of 4.7 out of 5.

5) John Frieda: Volume Lift Thickening Spray

John Frieda Volume Lift Thickening Spray is an immaculate answer for volumizing and consistency to the hair, roots, and tips. With its ingenious Air-Silk Technology, this weightless formulation delivers an instant lift, boosting the hair.

Created to be secure for color-treated tresses, these Volume Lift products are formed to take the volume to a higher level.

Obtainable for only $9.74 on Amazon, this Volume Lift Thickening Spray has a 4.5/5 delighted user rating.

These 5 best hairstyling products are worth a try for any beauty enthusiast seeking a super-model-worthy hair makeover. One can obtain one from its official website or e-commerce beauty retailers like Amazon, Sephora, or Ulta Beauty.