Knorr Sopa Soup mix recall: Reason, affected flavors, and all you need to know

Heilbronn-based food and beverage manufacturer Knorr is currently in the news, but not for the right reasons. The company's three tomato soup mixes have been recalled by Unilever United States for containing eggs, an allergen that is not mentioned as an ingredient in the products.

The business made this announcement on August 10. The Food and Drug Branch of the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is warning locals about this voluntary recall by Unilever United States.

Expand Tweet

Three Sopa tomato and pasta soup mixes have been recalled. The recalled items, along with with their UPC numbers, are as follows:

UPC 048001716193: Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix, Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate

UPC 048001716162: Tomato Based Pasta Soup Mix, Knorr Fideos con Tomate

UPC 048001716186: Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix, Knorr Letras con Tomate

All the 3.5-ounce packets of the recalled soups have best before dates up to and including July 6, 2024. Best before dates are listed on the back of the package, above the contents list.

Unilever has advised people against consuming these Knorr Sopa Soup

These are the three selected types of soups that were recalled (Image via FSIS)

Three Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products are being recalled by Unilever U.S. owing to the presence of egg allergens, which aren't stated as an ingredient on the label. According to Unilever, this limited voluntary recall is being carried out with the FDA's knowledge. As per the corporation, no other Unilever items are impacted by the recall, even though the recalled goods were sold all throughout the country.

Consuming these goods could cause an allergic reaction that is severe or even fatal for people who are allergic to or sensitive to eggs. Egg allergens can cause hives, runny noses, nasal congestion, sneezing, and digestive problems, including nausea, cramping, and vomiting. Those affected may even show asthmatic symptoms like wheezing, coughing, tightness in the chest, or shortness of breath.

Expand Tweet

Anaphylaxis, a reaction that constricts the airways and can prevent breathing, can also be triggered by egg allergies. Anaphylaxis symptoms include throat enlargement or tightness, an elevated heart rate, a sharp drop in blood pressure, tightness in the chest, shock, a quick pulse, difficulty swallowing, extreme difficulty breathing, light blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

It is recommended that consumers who have a severe egg allergy or sensitivity to the same speak with their doctor. Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that needs to be treated right away. Therefore, if a customer displays any symptoms, they should take EpiPen or any other similar epinephrine auto injector and call 911 or their local emergency number.

Unilever has not received any consumer complaints or adverse reactions linked to the goods as of now. There are no further Unilever goods included in this recall.

Expand Tweet

The company has strongly advised anyone who has purchased this product not to consume it. Customers must take a photo of the product's back with the UPC and the best-before date and send it to the website to receive a refund. They can also visit www.KnorrSopaRecall.com to learn more about the recall and the products.

Knorr was forced to recall another type of soup

This product has been recalled as well (Image via FSIS)

It's not the first time the brand has had to recall a product. Due to misbranding and an unstated allergen, Knorr had to recall roughly 16,498 pounds of chicken and rice soup mix goods on June 20, 2022.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture, the Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice soup mix was recalled because it included milk, which is a known allergen that was not mentioned as an ingredient and was not disclosed on the product label.

Expand Tweet

The recall took place because people who were sensitive to or allergic to milk were at risk of experiencing severe or life-threatening allergic reaction upon consuming the soup, since milk is an allergen. The soup mix was sold online and through professional food service trades such restaurants, cafeterias, fast food chains, and sporting venues in the United States and Canada.