Marco Antonio Solis El Buki World Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Mexican composer and singer Marco Antonio Solis has announced his El Buki World Tour, scheduled to take place this March. The 19-date tour will kick off on March 3 in San Jose, California, and will run up to May 27. The Los Bukis frontman noted that he will hit the road as a celebration of his lengthy career and the ballads that made him a Latin music icon.
Marco Antonio Solis concluded his 2022 tour with his band and noted that he did not perform many of his solo songs out of respect. This time, though, on his solo tour, Solis will perform the songs that were created together with his band.
Speaking to Rolling Stone about his tour, the multi-Latin Grammy award winner said:
“I’m so happy because there’s so much buzz about us meeting again with my fans. With the Bukis tour, I didn’t sing any of my solo songs out of respect for my bandmates. This is something new and different: it’s with my group, and serenading with my music as a soloist.”
Marco Antonio Solis will kick off his El Buki World Tour on March 3
Citi card members will get access to Marco Antonio Solis’ tour presale tickets in the US starting January 31 at 7 am PST until February 3 at 9 am PT via Ticketmaster. Using the code CHORUS, a promoter presale will be available starting February 1 at 10 am PST through February 3 at 9 am PT.
Interested fans can join the queue to buy tickets for their preferred locations. The general on-sale will be available from February 3 at 10 am PT.
Marco Antonio Solis’ will perform on the following dates at the following venues:
- Mar. 3, 2023 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center
- Mar. 4, 2023 – Reno, CA, at Reno Events Center
- Mar. 11, 2023 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre
- Mar. 12, 2023 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre
- Mar. 17, 2023 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre
- Mar. 18, 2023 – Laredo, TX at Sames Auto Arena
- Mar. 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- Mar. 25, 2023 – Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena
- Mar. 31, 2023 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
- Apr. 1, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, at FLA Live Arena
- Apr. 21, 2023 – Mexicali, BCN at Plaza de Toros Calafia
- Apr. 22, 2023 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN at Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
- Apr. 29, 2023 – Cuernavaca, MOR at Estadio Centenario
- Apr. 30, 2023 – Acapulco, GUE at GNP Seguros
- May 6, 2023 – Pachuca, HID at Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
- May 7, 2023 – Penjamo, GTA at Explanada de la Feria
- May 9, 2023 -- at Toluca, Edo. Mex.
- May 10, 2023 -- at Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora
- May 26, 2023 – Oaxaca, Oax at Auditorio Guelaguetza
- May 27, 2023 -- at Puebla, Pue.
- September 1, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- September 3, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- September 8, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
- September 9, 2023 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
- September 15, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- September 22, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
- September 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
- September 29, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- September 30, 2023 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- October 13, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 15, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Marco Antonio Solis is known for singles, including Si No Te Hubieras Ido, Más Que Tu Amigo, and Mi Eterno Amor Secreto. While speaking to Rolling Stone about the tour, Marco Antonio Solis noted that his songs have romanticism as a common denominator.
“My shows have romanticism as the common denominator, as does my 25-year career as a soloist. It’s a romantic show, but there are aspects of tropical, regional Mexican music, and we have a phenomenal orchestra.”
Solis also promised to perform some of the group’s greatest hits for fans who missed Los Bukis’ reunion tour.