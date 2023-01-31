Marco Antonio Solis El Buki World Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Mexican composer and singer Marco Antonio Solis has announced his El Buki World Tour, scheduled to take place this March. The 19-date tour will kick off on March 3 in San Jose, California, and will run up to May 27. The Los Bukis frontman noted that he will hit the road as a celebration of his lengthy career and the ballads that made him a Latin music icon.

Marco Antonio Solis concluded his 2022 tour with his band and noted that he did not perform many of his solo songs out of respect. This time, though, on his solo tour, Solis will perform the songs that were created together with his band.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his tour, the multi-Latin Grammy award winner said:

“I’m so happy because there’s so much buzz about us meeting again with my fans. With the Bukis tour, I didn’t sing any of my solo songs out of respect for my bandmates. This is something new and different: it’s with my group, and serenading with my music as a soloist.”

Citi card members will get access to Marco Antonio Solis’ tour presale tickets in the US starting January 31 at 7 am PST until February 3 at 9 am PT via Ticketmaster. Using the code CHORUS, a promoter presale will be available starting February 1 at 10 am PST through February 3 at 9 am PT.

Interested fans can join the queue to buy tickets for their preferred locations. The general on-sale will be available from February 3 at 10 am PT.

Marco Antonio Solis’ will perform on the following dates at the following venues:

Mar. 3, 2023 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center

Mar. 4, 2023 – Reno, CA, at Reno Events Center

Mar. 11, 2023 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre

Mar. 12, 2023 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre

Mar. 17, 2023 – Sugar Land, TX, at Smart Financial Centre

Mar. 18, 2023 – Laredo, TX at Sames Auto Arena

Mar. 24, 2023 – Dallas, TX, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Mar. 25, 2023 – Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena

Mar. 31, 2023 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Apr. 1, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, at FLA Live Arena

Apr. 21, 2023 – Mexicali, BCN at Plaza de Toros Calafia

Apr. 22, 2023 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN at Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Apr. 29, 2023 – Cuernavaca, MOR at Estadio Centenario

Apr. 30, 2023 – Acapulco, GUE at GNP Seguros

May 6, 2023 – Pachuca, HID at Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

May 7, 2023 – Penjamo, GTA at Explanada de la Feria

May 9, 2023 -- at Toluca, Edo. Mex.

May 10, 2023 -- at Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora

May 26, 2023 – Oaxaca, Oax at Auditorio Guelaguetza

May 27, 2023 -- at Puebla, Pue.

September 1, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

September 3, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 8, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

September 9, 2023 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

September 15, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 22, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

September 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

September 29, 2023 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 30, 2023 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 13, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 15, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Marco Antonio Solis is known for singles, including Si No Te Hubieras Ido, Más Que Tu Amigo, and Mi Eterno Amor Secreto. While speaking to Rolling Stone about the tour, Marco Antonio Solis noted that his songs have romanticism as a common denominator.

“My shows have romanticism as the common denominator, as does my 25-year career as a soloist. It’s a romantic show, but there are aspects of tropical, regional Mexican music, and we have a phenomenal orchestra.”

Solis also promised to perform some of the group’s greatest hits for fans who missed Los Bukis’ reunion tour.

