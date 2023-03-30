Modest Mouse Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

On March 28, Modest Mouse and Pixies confirmed they will co-headline a North American tour with Cat Power. The artists will be touring from August to September, starting in Asbury Park, New Jersey on August 20. Fans can check out the Tickets as they will go on sale on March 31 at 10 am local time via the Ticketmaster website.

Modest Mouse will perform on an upcoming 30-date tour with Weezer in June, including Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper.

The show will be headlined by Weezer and Modest Mouse will be performing. They will be joined by the lineup each night except in Gary, Indiana. Modest Mouse will also be paired with Momma.

Modest Mouse Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The upcoming Modest Mouse Tour will include 19 stops. It will conclude in San Diego, California on September 16. The dates are also in addition to Pixie’s upcoming shows in May, which will support their first new album in three years. Fans are excited about the upcoming lineup of artists on the Modest Mouse Tour.

Here are the dates and venues for the Modest Mouse and Pixies tour 2023 with Cat Power:

August 20, Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

August 21, New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 22, New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 24, Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

August 25, Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

August 26, North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

August 28, Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

August 29, Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 30, Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Outdoors

September 2, Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

September 4, Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 6, Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront

September 7, Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

September 8, Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 9, Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 12, Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

September 13, Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

September 15, Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

September 16, San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

Modest Mouse is an American rock band founded in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington. The band is currently based in Portland, Oregon. The founding members included lead singer/guitarist Isaac Brock, drummer Jeremiah Green, and bassist Eric Judy.

Modest Mouse later signed with small-town indie label K Records and released several singles. The band rose to fame with their fourth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News in 2004, and their singles Float On and Ocean Breathes Salty.

Amid their tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West, drummer and founding member Jeremiah Green took an unannounced leave of absence. A few days later, his Stage IV oral cancer diagnosis was disclosed to the public as Green passed away on December 31, 2022. In 2023, Brock is the only original member of the band.

The Tour's headline artist, The Pixies, is an American alternative rock band established in 1986 in Boston, Massachusetts. Till 2013, the band had members Black Francis (vocal, rhythm guitar, songwriter), Joey Santiago (lead guitar), Kim Deal (bass, vocals), and David Lovering (drums).

The artists disbanded acrimoniously in 1993 and reunited in 2004. Following Deal leaving the band in 2013, the Pixies hired Kim Shattuck as a touring bassist and were later replaced in the same year by Paz Lenchantin. Paz Lenchantin also became a permanent member in 2016.

The Pixies released a single, Human Crime in March 2022. The band published their 8th studio album, Doggerel with the single There's a Moon On on September 30, 2022, via BMG.

Another lineup artist, Cat Power, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and model. Cat Power was initially the name of her first band but later became her stage name as a soloist.

Cat Power published her self-produced Sun, which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. It's the highest-charting album of her career. The artist's 11th studio album, Covers was released on January 14, 2022. The album will gain support from the artist's US tour.

