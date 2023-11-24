What time does Walmart open on Black Friday? Other Store hours explored ahead of 2023 annual sale

The largest sale of the year, Black Friday, is here and according to a lot of people, it is one of the best times of the year to shop at Walmart. It is the ideal location for those looking for discounts on a wide range of groceries, electronics, decor, toys, health products, and much more this Friday.

Walmart may not have been open for customers on Thanksgiving. However, the Arkansas-based retail chain will be opening all its doors on November 24 with Black Friday deals and discounts. Fans looking forward to getting the best out of the annual deals can start visiting the nearest store as early as 6 am. Since the stores will be open during their regular hours, people will be able to shop all they want until the stores close at 11 pm.

The retailer will open its stores on Friday at 6 am (Image via Walmart)

Those who feel a little under the weather after all the Thanksgiving Turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce can also shop from the retailer's official website. They will be able to find most of their deals on the official website. However, there are certain deals that are limited to in-store purchases only.

Black Friday hours for major stores including Walmart

If Thanksgiving was all about Turkey and spending time with the family, Black Fridays are all about shopping for a lot of people.

Whether one is picking up Christmas and New Year gifts or stocking up on essential electronics, they are bound to get the best deals on November 24, 2023. From electronics like fridges, TVs, or ovens, the Black Friday deals will ensure that people can buy what they want without burning holes in their pockets.

From Walmart to Target, Aldi to Apple, Costco to Best Buy to Dollar Tree, and CVS are among the many retailers opening their doors on Friday. They have the best deals and discounts that people get all year. While most of them may open during the regular hours, some will be opening early with the limited-time deals and discounts.

Most retailers including Walmart will open early on Black Friday (Image via Walmart)

This list has a list of all major chains and their store hours on November 24, 2023:

Walmart - All stores will open as early as 6 am and close at 11 pm Aldi - Stores will open between 9 am to 8 pm Apple - Timings may depend on location, but most will be open between 8 am and 10 pm Barnes and Noble - Stores will open at 8:00 am Best Buy - Best Buy stores will be welcoming customers starting 6 am BJ’s Wholesale Club - Customers can shop starting at 7 am Costco - All Costco locations will be open between 9 am and 8:30 pm CVS - Timings may vary by store Dollar General - Most stores open as early as 8 am Dollar Tree - Customers can start shopping at 8 am in the morning Family Dollar - Store timings may vary upon location, but most of them will be open between 8 am and 10 pm Home Depot - Home Depot stores will be open from 6 am to 10 pm Ikea - Ikea locations will be operating between 10 am and 9 pm JCPenney - Shopping commences as early as 5 am Macy’s - All stores open from 6 am and close at 11 pm Nike - Select stores may open with specific hours, but most of them will operate between 10 am and 9 pm Nordstrom - Most locations will operate between 10 am and 9 pm Old Navy - Shopping can commence starting as early as 5 am, but timings may vary at some locations Petco - Most Petco stores will be open between 8 am and 9 pm PetSmart - Stores will open between 7 am and 9 pm Rite Aid - Timings may vary by store Sam’s Club - Stores will be open between 8 am and 8 pm, but Plus Members can shop starting at 10 am. ShopRite - Customers can shop as early as 6 am in the morning Starbucks - Locations may open with specific hours Target - Timing may vary by location, but most stores open early at 6:00 am T.J. Maxx - Customers can shop between 7 am and 10 pm Trader Joe’s - All stores will open at 8 am and close by 9 pm Walgreens - Store timings vary on location Wegmans - All stores will open at 6 am

It is to be noted that some local stores may operate during specific hours this Friday. People looking forward to shopping locally are best advised to confirm the timings beforehand.