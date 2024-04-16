What are British runner Dina Asher-Smith's beauty essentials? Products explored

Dina Asher-Smith is among the most successful athletes and is considered “the fastest woman in Britain,” with two Olympic medals to her credit. She is also known as the holder of national records for 100m, 200m, and more recently, 300m.

Along with her accomplishments on field, the sprinter’s flawless skin and style have also gained a lot of attention from fans, especially after she graced the runway for the 2018 Paris Fashion Week in a neon yellow bodysuit.

During an interview with Vogue and a feature in Harper’s Bazaar UK’s What’s In My Bag series, Dina Asher-Smith shared the secrets of how she takes care of her skin and does her makeup.

Dina Asher-Smith’s beauty essentials

During her interview with British Vogue, Dina Asher-Smith proclaimed herself a “big skincare girl,” as she makes sure that her skin is clean, happy, and hydrated as part of her morning routine.

1) Estee Lauder Cleansing Balm ($30) and Sarah Chapman Rapid Radiance ($52)

The British sprinter revealed that her key to maintaining clean and happy skin is double cleansing. Sharing her two skincare must-haves, she told British Vogue:

“I love a double cleanse, with Estee Lauder’s Cleansing Balm followed by Sarah Chapman’s Rapid Radiance Cleanse.”

Estee Lauder Cleansing Balm has a 3-in-1 texture - cleansing balm, oil, and face milk. It is known for melting away makeup and sunscreen without stripping. This product has algae extract, chamomile, and safflower oil, which are nourishing in nature.

On the other hand, Sarah Chapman Skinesis Rapid Radiance Cleanse is a detoxifying face wash with a creamy texture. Lactic acid, salicylic acid, and fine rare clays in the formula unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and refine pores.

2) Lancome Hydra-Zen Leave On Masque ($14)

Lancome Hydra-Zen (Image via Selfridges/ Lancome)

During a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Dina Asher-Smith revealed her nighttime skincare routine secret—a hydrating mask from Lancome.

“It smells amazing and it’s really hydrating. I would typically put this on before I go to bed. It’s one of my favorite things to put on. It’s calming and gets me ready to sleep,” said Dina.

An overnight serum-in-mask, the product features a cocktail of botanical extracts to hydrate the skin as it sleeps. It has Rosa gallica, cacao, and moringa seed extracts as well as sodium hyaluronate.

3) Lancome Advanced Genifique Eye Cream ($82)

Lancome Advanced Genifique Eye Cream (Image via Lancome)

Dina Asher-Smith believes in keeping the skin moisturized, a beauty tip she picked up from her dad. In the same clip, the British sprinter shared that she uses Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Eye Cream to keep her undereyes in check. She prefers to “put it on before bed” to keep her eyes from looking too tired when she wakes up.

The light, silky gel texture of the eye cream is intended for treating concerns like dark circles, eye wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dryness. It has hyaluronic acid and Bifidus prebiotics to help those with common under-eye problems.

4) Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant ($29)

In the same feature with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Dina Asher-Smith spoke about using her Elizabeth Arden Skin Protectant for everything. The British runner recommended using this product for chapped lips in winter as well.

“I use it as [like] a lip balm and a cuticle cream, and it makes everything just look shiny and great,” she added.

This deep moisturizer with a lightweight multi-use balm formula contains salicylic acid, which claims to revive dryness with up to 8 hours of lasting moisture. It can be used from head to toe.

5) Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($42)

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder (Image via Pat McGrath Labs)

Makeup-wise, Dina Asher-Smith’s beauty essential is Pat McGrath Labs’ Sublime Perfection Setting Powder. As she said in the clip with Harper’s Bazaar UK:

“It’s great. The color is great, the tone is great and works really well for me. This is a staple of my beauty bag.”

A weightless loose powder, it provides sheer coverage and a natural matte finish. The soft focus and smoothing formula of the setting powder can help makeup wearers blur out any imperfections and keep their face oil-free. It contains amino acids, which can help restore and protect the skin. This product comes in five translucent powder shades, including:

Light

Light medium

Medium

Medium Deep

Deep

6) Milk of Magnesia

While Milk of Magnesia is known as an Osmotic Type of Laxative (OTC), it’s been used as a beauty hack for priming the skin before makeup. Celebrity makeup artists and YouTuber beauty lovers have featured this beauty hack and Dina Asher-Smith swears by it as well. The theory is that it soaks up excess oil, serving as an oil-preventing primer to help set the makeup so it lasts longer.

About keeping her makeup flawless and in place no matter what, even when she’s sweating or it’s raining, Asher-Smith told Harper’s Bazaar that she learned a secret from a makeup artist. Taking out a tiny bottle of Milk of Magnesia from her bag, the British sprinter said:

“Whenever I’m racing and I’m sweating, going through all the paces of my makeup, I typically put this on underneath so it doesn’t budge.”

Dina Asher-Smith’s beauty essentials feature skin-loving formulas and ingredients. The British sprinter revealed that as she’s naturally gotten older, her views on beauty have changed, and she invests more in her skincare routine.

