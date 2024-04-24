What are tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials? Products explored

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials feature cult favorites from Japanese and Korean beauty brands Shiseido and Dr. Jart+. The Belarusian professional tennis player and back-to-back Australian Open champion, who recently defended her title during the 2024 AO in January, is currently the world's #2 tennis player in women’s singles.

Including her two major doubles titles with Elise Mertens in the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open, Sabalenka has 20 career titles since she debuted at the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour in 2012. But besides her prowess on the court, she’s also won the hearts of many fans with her poise and beauty.

Interviews with NYMag and CNN revealed Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials, delighting her fans, who have been curious about the tennis star’s beauty secrets.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few things; let us know more in the comments.

5 Products from Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials list

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials, with five skincare items for sun protection, under-eye care, and face cleansing.

Shiseido Sun Protector Lotion

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick

Shiseido Benefiance Smoothing Eye Mask

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser

1) Shiseido Sun Protector Lotion ($42.50)

As a tennis star who’s always on the court, under the sun and training during games, it’s no wonder that Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials include sun protection. Her pick for sunscreen is the Shiseido Sun Protector Lotion.

Talking about the product, which she always keeps in her bag, with CNN Underscored in March 2024, she said:

"It stays there on my face and doesn’t come into my eyes when I’m on the court. It’s so good for sport."

A chemical-based formula that has all the makings of a sports sunscreen, the Shiseido Sun Protector Lotion is rated with SPF 50+ and is supposed to shield the skin from both UVA and UVB. It claims to be lightweight and invisible on the skin with a water and sweat-resistant formula for up to 80 minutes.

2) Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick ($32)

An admitted fan of Shiseido sunscreens, as she told NYMag in 2023, it’s not surprising to find another sunscreen from the Japanese skincare brand in Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials.

Talking about the Shiseido Sunscreen Stick and how it makes sun protection easier for her as a tennis player with NYMag, she said:

"It's clear, and I can keep reapplying it throughout the day without it all over my hands. As tennis players, we can't have a slippery grip."

A heat, sweat, and water-resistant sunscreen stick, the product goes on clear and is suitable for anybody looking for an invisible and weightless sunscreen in an easy-to-reapply stick format. It’s rated with SPF50+ protection, can shield against UVA and UVB, and has naturally derived ingredients, including licorice extract, which is known to help prevent dark spots and wrinkles.

3) Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Smoothing Eye Mask ($72)

Another Shiseido skincare product in Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials is an under-eye mask for her eyes after spending extended time under the sun. In the same NYMag interview, she detailed why it’s one of her go-to items for relaxing each day after training or tournaments.

"This Shiseido mask gives me a cooling feeling I love. It stays on really well, too," she said.

Talking about her eye mask routine, the tennis champion said:

"Eye masks really help me to just chill out and relax, which is hard to do when I', so busy or have big matches coming up. Plus, I know the mask is helping my skin, dark circles, and any future wrinkles too."

An eye mask with Japanese micro-infusion technology, this product claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 15 minutes and address smile lines with continued use. It has pure retinol, which is known to provide anti-wrinkle and skin-firming benefits, and Shiseido's WrinkleResist24 technology, which claims to deliver intense moisture and plumping effects to the skin.

4) Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask with Brightening Vitamin C ($16)

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask (Image via @drjart/Instagram)

As she previously mentioned, the tennis player likes the cooling effect of her skincare products after staying under the sun for extended periods. So, it’s not a surprise that another cooling mask, this time a viral K-beauty product, makes it into Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials.

Talking about her everyday must-haves with CNN Underscored, particularly the Dr. Jart+, she said:

"Some masks can be really sticky and uncomfortable, but this one is perfect. I don’t even remember that I have it on!"

A 2-step face mask inspired by Cryotherapy, this product can give the skin a cooling effect and a natural glow boost. The formula features high concentrations of vitamin C and niacinamide, both known to help brighten the skin and even out the complexion. With the antioxidants in vitamin C, which is known to counter sun damage, it’s no surprise that this vitamin C-infused face mask made it into Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials list.

5) Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser ($68)

Ultraceuticals foaming cleanser (Image via @ultraceuticals/Instagram)

In the same conversation with CNN Underscored, the pro tennis player revealed her face wash of choice, which she said she discovered in Australia. Describing the face cleanser, she said:

"This is the one that's best for my skin. It's not that heavy, and it doesn't dry me out."

A brightening foaming cleanser is one of Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials. It is supposed to remove daily residue, impurities, and traces of makeup. Its blend of niacinamide, cucumber extract, and Panthenol hydrates the skin and revives a dull complexion.

These are five of Aryna Sabalenka's beauty essentials, which feature skincare items that protect her skin from UVA and UVB while playing tennis and provide both cleansing and cooling treatments after a long day under the sun. Get these beauty must-haves at the mentioned prices on the brand’s official website.