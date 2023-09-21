Who is Stacey Tank? Everything about the next CEO of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Stacey Tank has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC (BBB), effective December 1, 2023. This significant expansion coincides with the recently launched lash collection by BBB in collaboration with well-known Liane V.

Stacey Tank will succeed Toni Ko as the company's CEO. With her extensive experience and expertise, Tank is expected to lead the company to new heights in the beauty industry. BBB's decision to bring Stacey on board showcases their commitment to innovation and growth, setting the stage for an exciting future for the beauty brand.

Additional information about Stacey Tank's appointment as the upcoming CEO of Bespoke Beauty Brands

As an incubator for ingenious beauty items, Bespoke Beauty Brands just designated Stacey Tank, an experienced executive from Heineken, as its CEO. Stacey will take over her position on December 1, 2023, bringing her expertise to drive the company's development and triumph.

Expand Tweet

Her designation signals a bright tomorrow for Bespoke Beauty Brands, seeking to revolutionize the skin and haircare domain with its distinctive and customized product offerings.

A brief introduction about Stacey Tank

Stacey Tank is an exceptional business leader with a proven success record in various industries, like consumer goods and retail. With a strong focus on people and achieving results, she has consistently delivered significant growth and can inspire and lead teams effectively.

Stacey Tank (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank's expertise in driving operational excellence is highly regarded, making her the ideal leader to guide Bespoke Beauty Brands into its next phase of rapid expansion.

The Bespoke Beauty Brands founder and CEO, Toni Ko, is highly regarded with Stacey's success in the business sector. Toni has no qualms in handing over the reins in the able hands of Stacey. Clarifying on the same lines, Toni said:

"In my journey with Bespoke Beauty Brands, identifying the right successor was paramount. I couldn't be happier to hand over the reins to Stacey. She brings to the table not only vast experience and a sharp business acumen, but also unwavering dedication and passion."

Toni Ko further stated:

"Stacey is the epitome of a dynamic leader, and her exceptional ability to connect and inspire is truly commendable. I'm filled with optimism and confidence that under Stacey's leadership, the company will reach unprecedented heights."

About Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC

Bespoke Beauty Brands (BBB), LLC, established in 2019, is a contemporary beauty incubator specializing in cultivating high-growth, viral brands such as Jason Wu Beauty and Kim Chi Chic.

Bespoke Beauty Brands was established by Toni Ko, a seasoned entrepreneur renowned for her ability to create thriving brands. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. In 2014, L'Oreal acquired Toni's initial venture, NYX Cosmetics.

The brands of BBB can be found globally in various retailers including Target, Douglas, Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS, JC Penyy and many more.

Stacey Tank's impressive professional journey

Presently based in Amsterdam, Stacey has harbored diverse high-level appointments in well-known organizations. She was the CEO and an associate of the global executive council for Heineken, the leading global brewer. While working at Heineken, Stacey played a vital role in implementing the organization's new growth plan, EverGreen.

Prior to joining Heineken, she led Home Depot's multi-billion-dollar Installation Services and Measurement Services units, supervising a workforce of around 5,000 staffers.

The grand alliance with BBB, LLC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stacey's professional journey has taken her to several nations, all-inclusive Mexico, Brazil, the UK, Germany, France, the U.S., and Canada. Tank kickstarted her professional career with a 10-year extended term at General Electric, where she held myriad finance, audit, trade, and communications positions.

This announcement of a new CEO follows the significant growth of BBB, LLC and is the result of Toni Ko, the company's founder and CEO, making a well-thought-out decision.