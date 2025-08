Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. On tap for tonight - Nia Jax competes in an NXT ring against Thea Hail! Sol Ruca defends the Women's North American title against Tatum Paxley! Blake Monroe tangles with Kelani Jordan! Lexis King battles Myles Borne! Hank and Tank face the new-look Chase University! The next steps for Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne, and Trick Williams! All this and more! Read More