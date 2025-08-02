6 NXT stars who could join WWE's main roster after SummerSlam

NXT stars debut on the WWE main roster at various points throughout the year, and SummerSlam is a likely time for some talent to move up.Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer all joined RAW and SmackDown around WrestleMania. Perez even set the record for time spent in the Women's Royal Rumble this year. The Prodigy also competed in the Elimination Chamber.While the women's division has been bolstered by the talented new faces, the men's division hasn't had the same impact. Outside of Fraxiom, there haven't been many male stars promoted.That could change after The Biggest Party of the Summer. The next six NXT stars could join the WWE main roster after SummerSlam.#6. Tony D'Angelo is a man without a family View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNXT writers decided to break up the D'Angelo Family over the last few months. Stacks Lorenzo turned on D'Angelo, putting Luca Crusafino and Adrianna Rizzo in the middle.The Don eventually beat both of his former allies, essentially ending the family's run in NXT. The latest episode featured D'Angelo at his favorite restaurant. A shadow appeared over his shoulder before the picture cut to black.Tony D'Angelo is the last of the original pillars from the 2.0 version of developmental. Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, and Carmelo Hayes are already on RAW and SmackDown. D'Angelo could join the main roster after SummerSlam, especially after his unfortunate dinner.#5. Lexis King has outgrown NXTComing from AEW, Lexis King was already comfortable in front of huge TV crowds. All Elite officials never gave him much of a character other than a tag team specialist.In his time with NXT, he's proven to be a good heel, but he's lost more than he should. King is more than ready for the main roster.He'd fit in with either Seth Rollins' group or The Judgment Day. King can stand alone, but can pull off whatever creative directions he is given.#4. Lola Vice has ties to main roster starsLola Vice won the 2023 Breakout Tournament after Roxanne Perez did, but she's never held a title in NXT. She's a perennial challenger, but it feels like she's ready for bigger challenges.The former MMA star needs to work on her promos, but she could easily start by competing in matches and appearing in pre-taped vignettes.Vice has already competed in front of main roster crowds, including at Worlds Collide and the Evolution Battle Royal. If Zelina Vega needs an ally, Vice would be perfect. She's also teamed with Stephanie Vaquer.#3. Lash Legend has appeared on the WWE main roster View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf you haven't heard of Lash Legend, she'll make sure you hear her loud and clear. She initially began as a brash, loud heel but eventually grew into a powerhouse.Legend competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble and Evolution Battle Royal. She also challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Title last year. While she didn't win the battle royal, she's continued to brag about eliminating Nikki Bella and Nia Jax.Jax made her pay for her arrogance on the latest NXT. When they're done feuding, Legend should move to RAW or SmackDown.#2. Ricky Saints dropped the North American Title rather quicklyLike Lexis King and Ethan Page, Ricky Saints has plenty of experience in front of big, live audiences. AEW started booking both well, but lost interest halfway through their tenures.It felt like both stars would only be in NXT for a short stint, but Page is working on his second year in developmental. Saints has ties to Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes, so he could easily interact with either on SmackDown.There have also been rumors of Saints potentially joining Seth Rollins' stable on RAW. Whatever happens, don't be surprised if The Absolute One shows up on the red brand or SmackDown after SummerSlam.#1. Jordynne Grace moves on after facing Blake MonroeLike Saints and King, Jordynne Grace was well-known in wrestling circles before signing with WWE. She competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble while being the TNA World Knockouts Champion.The Juggernaut also challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title before officially joining WWE in the 2025 Royal Rumble. She's relentlessly pursued the NXT Women's Championship several times, with Blake Monroe costing her in her latest attempt.Once she faces Monroe at Heatwave, expect Grace to join SmackDown or RAW, giving either brand a new powerhouse.