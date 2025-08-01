Ex-AEW star to join Seth Rollins’ faction by costing Roman Reigns & Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Potential explored

Seth Rollins has been away from television since suffering an injury last month. Despite his absence, his faction has continued to dominate and wreak havoc on RAW, transforming the red brand into a war zone. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been fearlessly carrying The Visionary's ordinance. They will face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match at SummerSlam.The ending of this match could witness a shocking thing unfold that may leave fans flabbergasted. Just when Reigns and Uso could be on the verge of winning, NXT star Ricky Saints could show up out of nowhere and cost the duo. He could help Breakker and Reed secure a shocking victory at SummerSlam. Following this, Saints could officially join Rollins' faction as its new member.Previously, there were reports that WWE was considering two names to put into Seth Rollins' faction, one of which was Ricky Saints. The former AEW star is currently involved in a feud on NXT. There is a high chance that Triple H could bring him to the main roster, and what better way than to debut him as a member of The Visionary's faction?Ever since Rollins has been sidelined, there has been a conspicuous void in the stable. Therefore, WWE adding a new member to the group at SummerSlam could revive the faction and add a fresh layer to it. Ricky Saints is one of the most charismatic stars on the NXT roster, and his joining Seth Rollins' faction could further establish it as a dominant threat to the entire roster.However, this is currently a speculative scenario. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Seth Rollins' faction to influence a major title match at SummerSlam?Even though Seth Rollins has been out of action, his stablemates have been carrying his mantle. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been walking in his footsteps under Paul Heyman's guidance. Well, the two superstars could continue to fulfill Rollins' prophecy in his absence.Breakker and Reed could invade the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. They could cost CM Punk his title match against Gunther at the summer spectacle. Ever since The Best in the World returned, Seth Rollins made one thing clear that he would never let Punk be a world champion in WWE.The former Shield member also cost the veteran his title opportunities in the past. However, this time Rollins is in no way of doing things on his own. As a result, he could instruct his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, to carry out his goal in his absence.There is a good possibility that the two superstars would interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match. They could squander CM Punk's monumental opportunity by costing him the world title match against Gunther. However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what happens.