Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. On tap for tonight - Wes Lee and Joe Hendry battle over TNA's spot in history! Jasper Troy and Inamura clash for a date with Oba Femi at the Great American Bash! Will Jordynne Grace be able to survive until Evolution? Who attacked Hank Walker and Tank Ledger? All this and more! Read More