Released WWE Superstar not interested in coming back anytime soon

A former WWE and NXT star recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company. She was released from the organization earlier this year due to budget cuts.

Elayna Black recently appeared on the Power Alphas podcast and shut down the possibility of a WWE return. She spent her entire run in NXT under the Cora Jade name. Between 2021 and 2025, she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title once alongside Roxanne Perez.

On Mandy Rose's podcast, Black discussed her WWE exit and how she reacted to the development. She also spoke about her future in pro wrestling.

"Everything happens for a reason. Again, I’m never going to bash WWE. I loved my time there (...) Did I want to lose my dream job? No, but if they called me tomorrow and asked me to come back, I would say no because right now is the time (...) I’m excited now. Obviously, I’m past the initial shock of it all, and obviously it comes in waves," Black said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The former Cora Jade is currently active on the independent circuit. She is the reigning Women's Champion in the Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF).

Elayna Black names two former WWE stars as her dream opponents

Although she is not expected to return to World Wrestling Entertainment anytime soon, Elayna Black recently referred to two former stars of the Stamford-based company as her dream opponents.

Black spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and expressed her desire to wrestle Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) and AJ Lee.

"AJ Lee is my dream opponent of all time. I don't know if I can [bring Lee back to wrestling], I know that Roxanne can, so I know between one of us, I think we can do it (...) [Mercedes Monè is] my current dream match. To be able to wrestle her now, where we have both had our time in WWE and we're both doing our own thing now, and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match," Black told Van Vliet. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Mone is currently working in AEW and is the TBS Champion. As for AJ Lee, she retired from in-ring action in 2015, but her husband CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company in November 2023 fueled speculation about her comeback.

