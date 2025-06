Follow along with Sportskeeda for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8 pm EST. Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Izzi Dame square off for a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's title at Evolution. Trick Williams defends the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs. What's next for the Heritage Cup after Noam Dar's injury? How will Blake Monroe respond after going through a table last week? How will things play out in the D'Angelo Family? All this and more on this week's episode of NXT! Read More