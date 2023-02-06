Create
WWE RAW Live Results (February 6, 2023): Huge steel cage main event, Brock Lesnar destroys former champion

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 07, 2023 08:06 IST

Brock Lesnar returns, a huge steel cage match and more.

Otis and Shelton Benjamin tag in. It's all Otis now. He flattens Benjamin with a running splash before sending him back-first into the corner turnbuckle. Shelton hits back with a spinning heel kick. Otis swats Shelton away again and goes for a running splash. Shelton sidesteps it and both men tag out.

Alpha Academy vs Shelton and Cedric Alexander

Cedric and Chad Gable start things off. They go back and forth with Gable finally winning the exchange with a German Suplex.

MVP is out with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Is Hurt Business getting back together?

Backstage, Piper Niven confronts Candice LeRae but Mia Yim comes to the rescue as backup. Niven says there will be a price to pay if either of them get in her way again.

We're backstage with Baron Corbin and JBL. JBL says that Corbin forces fans to change the channel every time he's on screen and his own Hall of Fame career was being tarnished after being associated with Corbin. Baron says he can change but JBL replies that you can't "polish a turd" before calling Corbin a clown and walking away.

We're back from the break and Carmella looks to be in control. Niven nails LeRae with a canonball in the corner. Carmella takes advatage and rolls Niven out of the ring before covering LeRae for the win.

Carmella wins

Candice nails Mia Yim with a poisonrana and Carmella tries to steal a cover but repeatedly fails. Piper Niven flattens all three women with a ruunning splash. She then boots LeRae out of the ring and gets a 2-count on Mella.

Carmella vs Mia Yim vs Piper Niven vs Candice LeRae

Piper Niven clears the ring early on and follows it with a running clothesline to Candice and Mia Yim in the corner. Carmella tries to blindside Niven but gets taken out immediately. Yim and LeRae join forces and take out Piper Niven and send her crashing out of the ring. LeRae and Yim now go after it for a spot in the Elimination Chamber.

Carmella is BACK! She returns to the ring after almost 7 months!

Johnny Gargano is backstage with Candice. Dexter has a drawing of their family and it includes Nikki Cross. Candice then sees Nikki Cross spying on them and Cross runs away.

Bobby Lashley answers the cal and heads down to the ring. He says that things will be done under his terms now. He says he will take the contract and let his people look at it before comittng to anything. Lashley asks Brock if he's surprised that Bobby Who has one-upped him. Lesnar isn't happy and ambushes Lashley, hitting him with an F5. THe people chant for a second F5, and he obliges.

This is a hilarious promo by Brock. He adds that 4 or 5 hours after climbing into bed with his wife, he could only think about Bobby Lashley.

However, Lesnar has a solution, a violent one. He has a multi-million dollar contract for a match against Lashley at Elimination Chamber. He wants Lashley to come down and sign it.

Brock asks fans if they saw the Royal Rumble because he felt it sucked. He sasy he had a bad night and was tossed over the top rope, the worst part was it was that he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar says he tried to get on with his life but all he could think about was Bobby Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate is in the house! Brock Lesnar makes a surprise appearance and is heading down to the ring.

It's Becky vs Bayley inside a steel cage for tonight's RAW main event.

Becky Lynch is backstage with Byron Saxton. She says she met Bayley 10 years ago in Atlanta and they both wanted to be great. Bayley wanted to hug people while Becky caved in faces. Becky urges Bayley to bring her friends with her tonight but she has a plan for their steel cage match.

Becky also warns Bayley to keep her family's name out of her mouth and to stay away from her family.

Corbin definitely isn't having a good time. His luck is against him again as Baron Corbin tries to fight back but crashes into the turnbuckle. He stumbles hilariously and Lumis then nails Corbin with his finisher and pins him.

Dexter Lumis def. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin vs Dexter Lumis

It's all Baron Corbin as this match begins. He is dominating the early stages of this match and yells at Gargano who is at ringside.  Corbin had a terrible Royal Rumble match and definitely doesn't look in a good mood. Lumis with a big right hand and he's back in it, follows it up with a clothesline and a bulldog. Great power shown off by Lumis who then hits a legdrop.

Baron Corbin is out next accompanied by JBL. Corbin is set to face Dexter Lumis next!

Chelsea Green is backstage with Adam Pearce. She demands a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber and threatens Pearce when he initially hesitates. Pearce eventually accepts.

Priest hits back with a nasty right hand. Dawkins is jittery on his legs but hits back with a right hand. Priest replies with a spin kick and follows it up with the South of Heaven for the win! Very impressive outing by Priest again!

Damian Priest def. Angelo Dawkins

Dawkins nails a Swanton Bomb but Priest kicks out! Dawkins can't believe it! Neither can a number of the fans in attendance. 

Back from the break, Angelo Dawkins is finally back in this match and has momentum behind him but Priest stops it. He goes for a chokeslam but Dawkins counters and hits a silencer! Dawkins now heads up top!

Damian Priest vs Angelo Dawkins

Priest and Dawkins face off for a spot in the Elimination Chamber. It's Priest who dominates the opening stages of this match. He has Dawkins grounded and in total control. Dawkins hits back with a clothesline, sending Priest out to ringside. He follows the action outside but Priest nails him with a clothesline of his own.

Judgement Day enter the ring to teach Edge a lesson but Angelo Dawkins is out as backup. Edge cuts down Finn Balor with a Spear. Dominik is the last one standing and Montez Ford rolls him back into the ring. Dom is in a tough spot and Beth Phoenix nails him with the Glam Slam.

06:45 (IST)7 FEB 2023

Priest messes up a little during his promo but manages to rescue it. Edge replies that unlike Judgement Day, he and Beth actually has each others' back. Edge adds that he wants to see Dom's dad 619 his teeth out. Beth Phoenix takes the mic and says she came to beat Rhea Ripley tonight and since she isn't here, she wants Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

06:42 (IST)7 FEB 2023

Beth Phoenix gets on the mic and calls out Rhea Ripley as Judgement Day's music hits. Balor, Priest and Dominik are out. Balor says everytime Edge is back, Judgement Day send him packing again. Dominik adds that since doing hard time he's a totally different man.

06:40 (IST)7 FEB 2023

Edge says he felt helpless at Extreme Rules during his I Quit match, saying he never lost and was forced to quit to save Beth Phoenix. Edge warns Judgement Day that they made a bad problem even worse.

06:38 (IST)7 FEB 2023

Edge reveals why he and Beth are back - The Judgement Day. Edge says it's his fault. He wanted to elevate talent he felt deserved to shine and it may have worked too well. He says Finn and Priest are at the top of their game now while Rhea Ripley has won the women's Rumble.

06:36 (IST)7 FEB 2023

06:33 (IST)7 FEB 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of WWE RAW! RAW kicks off with Edge and Beth Phoenix coming out to a massive ovation for the two Hall of Famers.
