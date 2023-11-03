Create
WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel Live Results (November 3, 2023): Unique Logan Paul segment, Donnybrook Match returns, & more

Last ModifiedNov 04, 2023 05:48 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown!

05:48 (IST)4 NOV 2023

Knight says Roman Reigns better not miss, because if he does, LA Knight won't stop coming for him. The two begin to go face to face but officials and Nick Aldis run out to interrupt it. Roman leaves angry.

Commentary then runs down the rest of the show, including a Solo Sikoa-John Cena face off. Then Kevin Owens' music hits!

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

This match begins after the break! This will be Owens' first singles match on SmackDown since January.

05:46 (IST)4 NOV 2023

Roman calls himself the star, then The Megastar. He credits himself for turning the business into a multi-billion dollar industry. Roman then calls LA Knight a cosplay redneck version of "his cousin" aka The Rock. He then promises to smash Knight.

Knight says he isn't here to finish something, he's here to start something. He wants to start the LA Knight era. Knight says Roman is a megastar because he carries the title, but Knight is The Megastar because he lives it every single day. 

05:44 (IST)4 NOV 2023

LA Knight chants before Roman can speak. Reigns says typical he'd tell the crowd to acknowledge him, but they know exactly who he is. He then says Knight doesn't seem to understand who The Tribal Chief is. He then "introduces himself" to Roman, calling him The Tribal Chief, The Head Of The Table, and The Face Of WWE. 

Roman gives him credit for getting popular and tells the fans to chant for Knight, then says it is the last time it'll ever happen.

05:40 (IST)4 NOV 2023

Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, slowly make their way to the ring and soak up the moment. Roman's "final boss" aura really stands out. Notably, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso aren't with their Tribal Chief.

05:38 (IST)4 NOV 2023

LA Knight has a microphone in his hand and he's clearly very over. He points out that Roman has been champion for almost 1,200 days. He calls it impressive, but says it'll be impressive how quickly it could end. Knight calls it a hostile takeover. He says he's coming to takeover everything Roman stands for and that which he thinks he owns. 

Then Roman Reigns' music hits!

05:35 (IST)4 NOV 2023

Before the show properly begins, a recap video is shown highlighting the LA Knight-Roman Reigns saga from last week. Knight being so disrespectful towards Roman was a great contrast compared to most of Reigns' rivals.

From there, the commentary team welcomes us before LA Knight's music hits!

05:27 (IST)4 NOV 2023

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of Friday Night SmackDown from November 3rd, 2023!

This show is set to feature:

- Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.
- Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook Match.
- Logan Paul-Rey Mysterio weigh-in.
- Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

And more!
