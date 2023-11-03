WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel Live Results (November 3, 2023): Unique Logan Paul segment, Donnybrook Match returns, & more

Knight says Roman Reigns better not miss, because if he does, LA Knight won't stop coming for him. The two begin to go face to face but officials and Nick Aldis run out to interrupt it. Roman leaves angry. Commentary then runs down the rest of the show, including a Solo Sikoa-John Cena face off. Then Kevin Owens' music hits! Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory This match begins after the break! This will be Owens' first singles match on SmackDown since January.
Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory
This match begins after the break! This will be Owens' first singles match on SmackDown since January.