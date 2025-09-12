WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 12, 2025): BROCK LESNAR RETURNS! Massive Randy Orton match; World title bout

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's edition of the blue brand should be a massive episode, as it will feature the return of Brock Lesnar ahead of his match with John Cena. Additionally, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton will battle over the WWE Women's Championship. The following has been promoted for tonight: - Brock Lesnar returns. - Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton. - Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre. - And more! Some believe Cody Rhodes could make a surprise return to set up a Wrestlepalooza match and much more will go down beginning at 8 PM EST! Be sure to join us so you're clued in on everything going down!
