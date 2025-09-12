Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 12, 2025): BROCK LESNAR RETURNS! Massive Randy Orton match; World title bout

WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 12, 2025): BROCK LESNAR RETURNS! Massive Randy Orton match; World title bout

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 12, 2025 17:55 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

17:55 (GMT)12 SEP 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's edition of the blue brand should be a massive episode, as it will feature the return of Brock Lesnar ahead of his match with John Cena. Additionally, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton will battle over the WWE Women's Championship. 

The following has been promoted for tonight:

- Brock Lesnar returns.
- Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton.
- Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre.
- And more!

Some believe Cody Rhodes could make a surprise return to set up a Wrestlepalooza match and much more will go down beginning at 8 PM EST! Be sure to join us so you're clued in on everything going down!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications