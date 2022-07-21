10 best Minecraft 1.19.1 modpacks for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition operates somewhat differently than Java Edition. However, this doesn't mean it can't be modified extensively to suit a player's gameplay taste.

While Bedrock Edition operates primarily through add-ons as opposed to mods, it's still possible to download modpacks for the game. These packs can be found on various websites such as 9Minecraft, CurseForge and Mcpedl.

Even with the version 1.19.1 update this July, there are tons of modpacks for players to enjoy. Below, players can find a great list of modpacks to enhance their experience after the advent of The Wild Update.

Vanilla Improve, Vanilla RTX Normals and 8 other awesome modpacks to enjoy for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.1

1) Old Ores Texture

This pack restores the original ore textures of the game (Image via G2_Games/CurseForge)

It's been quite some time since Minecraft changed the textures of its ores. Suffice to say, not every member of the the game's community was happy with the previous changes.

Fortunately, Old Ores Texture by G2_Games restores the original textures of the game's ore blocks. This also accounts for the relatively new copper ore, which is recolored in the original ore texture to compensate for the lack of an original model.

Ancient debris blocks remain unchanged as the pack only gears itself towards ores found within the Overworld.

2) Missing Soundtrack

This modpack allows players to utilize all of Minecraft's songs (Image via SeaOfPixels/Youtube)

During Minecraft's development, the soundtrack went through multiple production stages. However, not every song created for the sandbox title made it into the final build of the game.

Missing Soundtrack by JS_03 aims to enlighten players with these unused tracks and implement them into the game in a non-obstructive way.

Certain songs players are likely tired of hearing are replaced by tracks that never made it into Minecraft's final build. It's a small adjustment, but a welcome one for players to enjoy some new music and experience some of the game's history at the same time.

3) Custom Music

Players can create custom music discs within Bedrock Edition (Image via HTG George/Youtube)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can create their own custom music discs using many third-party programs. However, not all players are particularly savvy in doing so.

Enter Custom Music by tom93369, which replaces the music discs in-game with custom tracks procured by the developer. While not every player will enjoy the hand-picked tracks offered by this modpack, there are many alternatives available.

Players can also use this modpack as a template and introduce their own custom music into the game.

4) Vanilla Improve

This pack makes a plethora of small fixes to icons and other aspects of the vanilla game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's vanilla version isn't perfect; no game is. There are plenty of issues that persist that are yet to be fixed, though Mojang usually targets larger bugs first.

Vanilla Improve by THGABS makes a few smaller tweaks to improve the vanilla version of the game. Piston head and bed icons are fixed to better represent the game. Furthermore, several icons in the UI are fixed to bring them into the 1.19.1 version of the game.

The pack also features a few small addons to improve the gameplay experience. It also makes some fixes to Minecraft's TGA files for better visual presentation through textures.

5) No Villager Restocking

This modpack keeps villagers from closing out trades (Image via iDeactivateMC/Youtube)

Minecraft villagers facilitate many helpful trades, but they occasionally have to spend time restocking their inventories. This particular modpack prevents this from happening. It allows players to continuously make trades with villagers without forcing them to stop and restore their item stock.

Players can simply trade and trade with impunity. Rack up your emeralds and/or precious items consequence-free; the villagers won't mind in the slightest.

6) GRX Tweaks

Removed particles to improve FPS (Image via FeRaSs1454/CurseForge)

Minecraft certainly runs on a wide range of hardware, but players sometimes need a little extra help to reach optimum FPS.

GRX Tweaks is a modpack with a collection of improvements aimed at optimizing performance. It removes particle effects from various blocks and entities, introduces Java Edition-quality animations, and permits connected textures compatible with many other modpacks.

Players on Minecraft: Pocket Edition also receive the ability to use a Night Vision function in order to see in the darkest corners of their game worlds.

7) Better Villager Trades

Fletcher trades afforded by the modpack (Image via itsme64_/CurseForge)

Villager trades are something of a mixed bag in Minecraft. While some trades are certainly worth investing in, others are very clearly not in the players' best interests.

Better Village Trades by itsme64_ tilts the tables substantially in favor of players. Every trade in the game is made cheaper while also providing players with more emeralds where appropriate.

Regardless of a villager's profession, players should be able to reap much better rewards after installing this helpful modpack.

8) NBTPack Bedrock Edition

Altered illagers in the NBTPack (Image via Deevuu/CurseForge)

An all-encompassing resource pack for Bedrock Edition, NBTPack changes the game's visuals without losing what makes it charming. Colors are tweaked, textures are revamped, and animations are updated to be more visually appealing.

The number of new improvements is staggering, as almost every aspect of the game is altered to increase visual fidelity while maintaining the core game appeal. It may not suit all players' tastes, but it's certainly a great starting point.

9) Vanilla RTX Normals

Vanilla RTX's heightmaps (Image via Cubeir/CurseForge)

Shaderpacks can be tricky to utilize in Bedrock Edition due to hardware constraints. However, players who have the device to handle improved visuals may want to consider using Vanilla RTX Normals.

This resource pack allows players to employ raytracing technology. Raytracing allows advanced lighting effects to scatter and reflect over nearly any surface in the game, creating exceptionally realistic lighting effects.

This is afforded by many shader packs, but Vanilla RTX has already been optimized for Bedrock 1.19.1. Players should exercise caution when installing this pack, as it can be incredibly resource-intensive.

10) Skyfactory Bedrock 100 Plus

A custom vehicle in Skyfactory 100 Plus (Image via sky_fare/CurseForge)

Quite possibly the most comprehensive custom modpack for Bedrock 1.19.1 at the moment, Skyfactory 100 is jam-packed with content.

As the name implies, the pack includes over 100 mods for Bedrock including Tinkers' Construct, Toasts Engineering, Advanced Machinery and much more.

Apply functional wings to your character, create new machines and types of food, and battle with new weapons and armor. The pack has been optimized to avoid performance hits, so many players should be able to enjoy this pack without having FPS problems on their devices.

