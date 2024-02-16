10 best Minecraft cottagecore texture packs

Minecraft is a game that seems almost perfectly made for lovers of the cottagecore aesthetic. The game's gorgeous natural terrain and rustic materials harken back to medieval Europe, the direct inspiration for cottagecore as an aesthetic. As such, there have been plenty of resource and texture packs made that enhance the game's already powerful cottagecore vibes.

Detailed below are the 10 best of these community-made cottagecore resource packs.

The 10 best resource packs for Minecraft cottagecore players

1) DUCKS!

Chickens turned to ducks.

The DUCKS! resource pack is as simple as it is adorable. This pack re-skins Minecraft's chickens to be bright yellow ducks. It also renames and re-textures all chicken-based items to be duck-themed and replaces the game's chicken sounds with quacks.

This resource pack is one of the best for cottagecore players due to how adorable these ducks can make a cozy cabin's front yard pond.

2) Improved Fences

An example of an improved fence.

Fences are one of the best ways to cheat a Minecraft build. They add a ton of detail and visual interest for little work. That makes the Improved Fences resource pack an even better choice than it would otherwise be.

Fences look better due to their revamped textures, which cause them to stack better vertically, as well as generally resemble real-world fences better. Gates also have revamped textures. The best part of this resource pack is that the fence textures are left the same so that they can be changed by other packs.

This pack makes fences even more visually appealing, making them an even better way to push builds to the next level.

3) Fat Cat

An adorable fat cat.

The Fat Cat resource pack is pretty simple. It makes the cats in the game, normally found in Minecraft villages, much chubbier, directly increasing how adorable they are. And while the felines may be a bit bigger, these cats are still very useful to players in Minecraft's survival worlds.

This makes the Fat Cat resource pack an incredible choice for any cottagecore players who enjoy leaning into the animal side of the aesthetic, and it is more than deserving of a spot among the best.

4) The Doggos

A borzoi in Minecraft.

The Doggos is an adorable resource pack with the goal of adding a ton of new breeds of dogs to the game. Similarly to Fat Cat, this resource pack earns its spot on this list by adding so much potential for the pet and animal side of cottagecore aesthetics.

There are St. Bernards, German Shepherds, Huskies, and Borzois, to name a few of the more than two dozen dog breeds in the pack, with many more added regularly. This pack is much better than Minecraft's wolf armor for those wanting to give their pet a custom look.

5) Vines and Leaves GUI

The adorable menus with the Vines and Leaves GUI pack.

The Vine and Leaves GUI resource pack earns its spot on this list by applying a cottagecore look to what would otherwise be an overlooked part of Minecraft: the game's many HUDs and menus.

This resource pack adds a vine-like natural look to pretty much every interface in the game, helping the player truly get immersed in the cottagecore experience.

6) Ikuyuk's Hats

A sunflower straw hat from the pack.

Ikuyuk's Hats is an interesting resource pack for this list, as it does not aim to add any new content to the world but rather gives players extra options for decorating themselves.

The pack adds a plethora of new, stylish hats that all appeal directly to the cottagecore aesthetic, along with some of its closely related sibling aesthetics. For example, there is a range of straw hats, each adorned with a unique ring of flowers. The detail and charm of these hats made this pack one of the best out there for the cottagecore aesthetic.

7) The FAYE Garden Megapack

The FAYE Garden Megapack is a bundle of resource packs that aim to add different curtains, rugs, and pieces of furniture to the game to enhance the cottagecore vibes of Minecraft survival bases and builds. The bundle also features a custom sound pack meant to take the ambiance of the game to the next level.

These curtains and rugs are cute and will make any cozy cabin even harder to justify leaving, and the pet furniture pack fits right in line with cottagecore's animal-loving nature.

8) Hananacraft

A cute little tree found in the resource pack.

HananaCraft is an adorable resource pack that adds a large selection of custom models for players to use while decorating their cottagecore builds. Many of these items would not have been out of place in the early to mid-1900s, such as record players, rotary phones, and quills, but there are also plenty of custom plants and rustic living-style items.

This blending of older aesthetics with more modern ones in such a way as not to break the cottagecore vibe truly speaks to the skill of the artists and earns this pack a spot with the best.

9) Coquet

A coastal farm with the Coquet resource pack.

What lands Coquet on this list of the best cottagecore resource packs is the fact that it aims to be a full-texture replacement. They claim to be only 85% finished, but even so, the results are stunning.

The pack aims to be "Vanilla+," meaning that it enhances the look of the base game rather than changing it. And the effect works. The mind eventually begins to believe that this is what Minecraft has always looked like.

The changes made give the game a more medieval appeal, which falls directly in line with the European inspirations of cottagecore, further cementing its place as one of the best packs available to players who enjoy this aesthetic and could also lend itself well to gorgeous Minecraft fantasy castles.

10) Dandelion X

Dandelion X is by far the best resource pack available for players wanting to embrace the cottagecore vibes of their world. The pack is a full-texture pack, aiming to give the game an ever-slightly more cartoonish look.

The animals, plant life, and general atmosphere of this Minecraft resource pack are incredible, elevating cottagecore builds from good to great just because of how cozier and cuter the textures are.

Now that players have figured out the best ways to make their game look more cottagecore, the time has come to jump into a new world and make adorable and cozy builds. And while players could use a random seed, there are plenty of amazing seeds that appeal to cottagecore straight from the spawn location.