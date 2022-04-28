10 best Minecraft features only a few players know about

Minecraft has been around for quite a few years now, so it's no surprise that some of the game's features have gone unnoticed. It is a sandbox game, meaning that there is no real objective, and players can play it as they feel. Due to that, there are many different aspects that players have not required, which have later been forgotten.

In this article, we will be showing ten different features that not many players know about.

Minecraft features that only a few players are aware of

10) Changing wolf collar colors

Wolf with a blue collar [Image via Minecraft]

Most players know how to tame wolves with bones, and once a wolf is tamed, a red collar will appear around its neck. However, some don't know that the collar color can be changed with dye. Simply right-click on a tamed wolf with dye in your hand, and you will see the collar change the color of the dye.

9) Command blocks

Six command blocks together [Image via Mine]

Did you know that Minecraft has a block that you cannot find in survival or in the creative blocks menu? Command blocks can only be found in the game whenever they are spawned using a special command. These blocks are very powerful and can be used to execute many different commands at once.

Many players have made many impressive things using command blocks, including calculators and entire games.

Command: /give [PlayerName] minecraft:command_block

8) Rainbow sheep

Rainbow sheep [Image via Minecraft]

Using a nametag, players can make a sheep continuously cycle through each color. Simply right-click on a regular sheep with a nametag named "jeb_", and you will see for yourself. You can also use nametags to make a mob appear upside down. Just name the nametag "dinnerbone" instead of "jeb_".

7) Mob heads

Three different mob heads [Image via Mine]

Did you know you can get hostile mob heads in survival? It can be hard to do, but it's possible. All you need to do is find a charged creeper, which is a creeper that was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. Guide the creeper to explode near another hostile mob, making sure the explosion kills the mob. Once it's dead, its head should drop. It's fun to try and collect each mob head and display them like trophies.

6) Make your own village

A village on a hill [Image via Minecraft]

You can make villagers start naturally spawning inside a village you created, but it might take some work to get it set up. As long as what you build meets the requirements of a village, villagers should start spawning.

Requirements:

A village gathering site

Village radius

Number of job sites

Number of houses

Villager population size

5) Mobs using totem of undying

Zombie holding a totem of undying [Image via Mine]

Some mobs can actually hold and use totems of undying. This can be done using a special command that spawns in mobs with the totem already in their hands. If you try to kill the mob, the totem of undying will break, and they will respawn.

Command: /summon minecraft:[enter a mob here] ~ ~1 ~ {HandItems:[{id:totem_of_undying,Count:1}]}

4) Hiding from Enderman

A player with a carved pumpkin on their head [Image via Minecraft[

Enderman can definitely be annoying, especially whenever you are in the End trying to defeat the Ender Dragon. But, did you know if you put a carved pumpkin on your head, the enderman will not attack you? This is a great way to easily defeat the Ender Dragon without letting all those endermen get in the way. Keep in mind it can get pretty hard to see with the pumpkin on.

3) Evokers changing sheep colors

An evoker mob [Image via Mine]

This Easter Egg was added to be a reference to the game Age of Empires. Whenever any blue sheep is near an evoker, they will cast a spell, changing the blue sheep to red.

2) Invisible blocks

An invisible barrier block [Image via Minecraft]

There are actually invisible blocks in the game that players can use to trap whatever they wish inside. These blocks are called barriers, and just like command blocks, they must be spawned in. They do not occur naturally, and they are not in the creative blocks menu. The only way to get barrier blocks is by using a command.

Command: /give [PlayerName] minecraft:barrier

1) Johnny vindicators

Johnny vindicator killing a sheep [Image via Mine]

Just like naming a sheep jeb_, some other nametags hold interesting powers. If you name a vindicator Johnny with a nametag, they will pull out an axe and kill any mob in sight. This could possibly be a reference to the movie "The Shining."

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu