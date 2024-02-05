Initially, it might seem foolish to put any thought into the design of your Minecraft base's floor. However, it makes a lot of sense to do so. While you are running around your base, going from place to place, the odds are that the floor is going to take up about half of your field of vision. So if you're going to be looking at the floor for extended periods of time, it makes sense to give it some aesthetic appeal.

Listed below are the 10 best Minecraft floor designs that you can use to ensure that running or flying with an Elytra around your base never gets old.

10 best designs for a Minecraft base's floor

1) Tile floors

A basic underground base with a tile floor (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is probably the simplest type of pattern that a Minecraft floor could have. If you place any of the game's blocks with textures that have a natural border on them, they end up looking like tiles stuck to the floor.

This pattern is first on this list solely due to how easily it can turn a boring floor of flat gray into a passible base floor.

2) Spiral(s)

What makes spirals a good floor design is how versatile they can be. You can spiral alternating colors towards the center of large rooms in your base or use repeating spirals on the floor of a hallway to help indicate where to go. They look almost like waves flowing in certain directions.

3) Checkerboard

A storage room with a checkerboard floor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Checkerboards, one of Minecraft's most appealing floor designs, are number three. There are many different ways to combine things— for instance, you can use contrasting colors, complementary colors, and alternating patterned materials. The ease at which the design can be built is also important, as there is no complicated block counting or math involved for this particular design.

4) Messy stone floors

A mineshaft with a messy stone floor (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can add some flair to a Minecraft diamond mine by putting a little effort into the floor. One of the simplest and least resource-intensive ways to do this is to use the collected cobblestone, diorite, and deepstone as accents.

Scatter them randomly across the floor of the mines and watch as the old, boring gray floors become littered with points of visual interest. The ease-to-effect ratio is what places this floor design at the fourth spot.

5) Terracotta floors

Minecraft Terracotta floors deserve a spot on any floor design list thanks to the wide array of colors and designs. However, this is also what holds them back from ranking higher on the list. The niche designs mean that they have to be used in very specific circumstances. However, when they work, the effect they produce is unparalleled.

A player has even made a tool that allows others to create terracotta designs outside of the game, making getting beautiful floors even easier.

6) Carpet flooring

An example of a basic carpet pattern (Image via Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft carpet is similar to terracotta in that it allows you to create your own intricate patterns as a floor design. However, where carpets differ is that they are individually dyed blocks, meaning that you have to create the entire design from scratch.

This increase in potential combinations is what pushes carpets to the next level. Designs can be customized to your base and aesthetic preferences.

7) Wicker-style flooring

A basic underground base with a wicker floor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another gorgeous floor style worth considering for a Minecraft base is a wicker basket-style design. There are several different blocks that can be used for this effect, so long as they appear to flow in a direction. In the above example, the blocks used were purpur pillars looted from a Minecraft end city. When executed well, this effect is both beautiful and trippy, making it the next best floor style.

8) Directional Zig-Zags

A pastel starter base with an alternating zig-zag floor (Image via Mojang Studios)

This pattern, known as the Herringbone Pattern, is genuinely one of the most visually appealing patterns you can use for your Minecraft survival base's floor.

You can combine different colors of wood, metal, stone, wool, or leaves into alternating lines to create hypnotic patterns on your floors. The potential for interesting color pallets, combined in such a visually appealing way, earn this pattern a number eight spot.

9) Directional lines

The beginnings of a megabase hallway using a directional line pattern (Image via Mojang)

This style of floor patterning works best within hallways or other long rectangular rooms. You can use individual lines of the same block to almost lead those within the base around. You could even use particular colors to lead to certain spots, such as using a green line on the floor to lead to a villager trading setup.

This combination of form, function, and grace is what locks directional lines as the second best floor pattern for a Minecraft base.

10) Knots

A basic survival base with a wood knot floor (Image via Mojang)

Knot-style floor patterns are by far the most beautiful pattern for a Minecraft mansion-style base. These intricate designs are an evolution of the spiral pattern, with deliberately placed intersecting points replacing the basic growing spiral.

The example above was done in a small starter base, which limited the potential of the pattern, but it still looks incredible. If you create a more complex knot over a larger area, potentially even with several materials rather than just two, the upper bounds of this floor pattern's aesthetic appeal are limitless.

You could also combine several of these different Minecraft floor patterns within a single base rather than have a single floor pattern for the whole floor. For instance, different rooms with different purposes could have their own patterned floors, with color schemes that match the room's function.