Minecraft player creates a unique floor design with pistons

Building is one of the most common and famous activities in Minecraft that players indulge in. Since there are loads of blocks and all of them can be placed in different ways, the possibilities to create unique designs and structures are endless. Many who have created builds have shared them on social media platforms, where others from the community react to them.

Recently, Redditor u/RandomBoyInHere posted a brilliant picture of a floor design completely made up of pistons. They used four pistons facing each other, and then placed one in the middle, facing upwards. They rinsed and repeated this design and took a screenshot such that the lines are diagonal, giving it a unique look.

At first glance, the pistons might have an extremely basic design, but the original poster used the block to decorate their floor cleverly. The original poster also wrote a running Reddit joke, "Pistoned the floor." Later, they wrote that the cool floor design should make up for the awful joke they just made.

Users react to unique floor design using pistons created by Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of posts showcasing decorative designs always get a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, this post received more than 12 thousand upvotes and several comments. The number of upvotes shows how much the playerbase loved the design.

Some Redditors started remiscing Minecraft's old days when the piston was first added, and when they used to place furnace blocks to make floors of a structure. Others also chimed in and talked about how tedious the old furnace floor was because it required quite a lot of cobblestone blocks.

They then spoke about the current situation in the game, and how there is even an autocrafter block coming soon with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This shows how far the sandbox title has come since it was released.

Of course, there were many users who were impressed by the floor design and praised the original poster for it. One of them humorously stated that they want to use the floor design as well.

Since the original poster himself passed the joke "pistoned the floor," many commented about it and clarified what the joke was about for other members of the subreddit. Of course, all the comments were simply in jest.

Overall, thousands Minecraft Redditors loved the piston floor design and even the original poster's joke. The post continues to get more views and upvotes.

The ability to create unique designs, structures, and storylines is what makes Minecraft great even after so many years. The piston floor design is easy enough for any player to create if they have the right ingredients to craft them.