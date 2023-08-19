10 best Minecraft decoration mods (2023)

Minecraft decoration mods continue to play a vital role in enhancing the building experience and adding a huge amount of details to the pixelated sandbox game. While the base game provides a bunch of tools, weapons, and building materials, the modding community has taken it to the next level by introducing various mods that enhance the visual appeal of the game.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Minecraft decoration mods that will elevate your gaming as well as your building experience to new heights.

Decorative, Multibeds, and other cool Minecraft decoration mods to try in 2023

1) Decorative

Decorative Minecraft mod (Image via Motschen)

This furniture and decoration mod adds some fairly impressive 3d model decorative pieces to the game. It has a range of different themed features, everything from goofy and silly decorations to festive blocks and more serious ornaments. There are some really cool items in this mod, including axes and logs, digital clocks, Christmas trees, different colored boats, lampshades, fans, and televisions.

2) Multibeds

Multibed Minecraft Mod (Image via ShetiPhian)

This is the best mod for different beds. It lets you have fully customizable beds that are much better than the ones in vanilla Minecraft. You can apply various different logos and patterns, allowing you different color options that are rendered on them. You can make some really cool crazy combinations with a lot of different variations available in this mod.

3) Furnish

Furnish mod in Minecraft (Image via wouink_)

This mod is all about useful furniture pieces that can be made using the easy crafting system. There is a special furniture workbench block that works in a very similar way to how a stone cutter works, letting you cut wood and form it into furniture pieces like chairs, cupboards, stools, crates, and drawers.

There are some really nice blocks here, such as mailboxes, better-looking chairs, and decorative pieces like pots, jars, and books. You will also find kitchenware to decorate your kitchen and shutters to cover up windows that work in a way similar to trap doors.

4) Bibliocraft

Bibliocraft mod (Image via Nuchaz)

This mod originally spawned as a storage mod offering organization solutions beginning with a single bookcase block and then expanding into something greater. This is one of the most well-known decoration mods that let you decorate and put blocks and items on display. All of the blocks within the Bibliocraft are not only aesthetically pleasing but also purposeful.

Bibliocraft mod has everything: custom armor stands, display cases to showcase your items, tool racks, potion shelves to store craftable potions, desks and typesetting tables, cookie jars, and map frames for cartographers wanting to display their maps.

5) Nekoration

Nekoration mod in Minecraft (Image via DevBobcorn2)

Nekoration is a forge mod for decorative items that offer a wide choice for building and creating. A lot of the blocks within this mod can also be dyed in different colors using vanilla dye items. Many models automatically connect to each other in this mod without using any other connected texture.

You can also draw your own paintings using this mod. You can use a palette and pick the colors that you want and then create custom artwork. Paintings and banners can be transformed into wallpapers using the same patterns that you would make shields.

6) Zetter Painting

Zetter Painting mod (Image via dantaeusb)

If you're an artist or love drawing, this mod is perfect for you as it adds entirely custom drawing interfaces that let you make custom pictures all within Minecraft. You have to create a craftable canvas and an easel to put them on, along with some paints from dyes and a palette.

All of these items must be prepared in the right way for your painting workshop where you will set up your easel and canvas along with an artist table. To begin the drawing process, this table must be placed close to the palette where you can adjust colors and select different tools. This works in a very similar way to Microsoft Paint with a classic-looking interface.

7) Nef's Medieval Decoration

Nev's Medieval Decoration mod (Image via neoelfe0)

If you're building fantasy and medieval-style architecture, this is perhaps the single most important mod to add in Minecraft. It adds decorations and blocks in a dark and rustic medieval style that makes the world look more visually pleasing.

You may decorate pubs and taverns or improve the look of small residential buildings with improved interior decoration. The mod does in fact introduce some new structures, such as small merchant tents, cemeteries, and taverns.

8) Supplementaries

Supplementaries mod in Minecraft (Image via MehVahdJukaar)

Supplementary is a decoration mod that adds a lot of blocks and items. However, the important thing about this mod is that many of the items and blocks have a usable feature or some gimmick to them.

For example, there are special plant pots to grow crops and plants and signs that have logos or items displayed on them and then hung from blocks or roofs. This mod also has working clock blocks to tell the time, usable taps that work with water glass jars with fireflies in them, and some really interesting vanity items.

9) Decocraft

Decocraft mod (Image via RazzleberryFox)

Decocraft is another all-time great that you may have heard of. There are more than 3000 decorative pieces added by this mod which is pretty crazy. It introduces silverware kegs and lighting pieces such as lamps. Some of Decocraft's furniture is functional as well.

The placement system in Decocraft is really unique as it shows an outline to visualize where the block will be in place. The collection in this mod is far too extensive to explain. However, if you want a furniture mod with a lot of content, this is probably the one that you should choose. You can also run alongside other mods too, like Mr. Crayfish's Furniture.

10) EmbellishCraft

EmbellishCraft is a mod adding many decorative blocks to allow you more creativity in your buildings. Most blocks don't have any specific functionality, but some can be interacted with, like the chairs or the doors.

It is recommended to install Just Enough Items to quickly access the block list and the recipes that are introduced in this mod. Some of the items are roof tile blocks, paving stones, wallpaper blocks, chairs, and couches.