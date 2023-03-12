Just Enough Items mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft is a decade old but still remains the most popular sandbox game, thanks to its numerous modding options. The game's vast community has created innumerable mods, with Just Enough Items being largely popular with players.

Some of Minecraft's Graphical User Interfaces are not too intuitive and helpful for players. The crafting and furnace blocks' GUI requires players to understand where to place which block or item to craft another item. Though there is a box that shows all the items that can be crafted, it is not too useful, especially for new players. This is where the Just Enough Items mod comes in handy.

Here is everything you need to know about the modification.

Everything to know about Just Enough Items mod for Minecraft

What is Just Enough Items mod?

The Just Enough Items mod enhances the GUI of various blocks like the crafting table, furnace, and smithing table. It also adds features to the creative mode inventory.

It provides a complete list of blocks and items in the game, allowing players to see how a particular block or item can be crafted and used.

How to install and run Just Enough Items mod

Just Enough Items Minecraft mod's page on CurseForge (Image via Sportskeeda)

To install and use any mod in the game, players must first have the Forge API installed. This is third-party software that allows the game to use modification. Search for the software, download the installer, and install the client. This essentially creates a modded version of the game, which will be available in the official launcher under the version list.

Next, search for the Just Enough Items mod on the CurseForge website. This won't be difficult since the mod has over 200 million downloads from the website alone. Once the product page opens, you can head to the 'files' tab and look for the latest version of the mod. Players must check the game version they are running and download the file that is compatible with it.

Mods folder in Minecraft's official folder (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once downloaded, locate the official Minecraft folder on your PC and paste the .jar file into the 'mods' folder. If the mods folder is unavailable, create one and copy-paste the file.

Finally, open the official game launcher and the Forge modded game version. Once the game begins, players can see the Mods tab.

How to use Just Enough Items mod?

The mod changes the crafting and smelting GUI in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Using the mod is simple. Players must open the crafting or smelting GUI from different blocks for a brand-new interface. A long list of blocks and items will be on the right-hand side of the screen. Users can hover over an item in the inventory and press 'R' to see its crafting recipe or 'U' to see its uses in crafting other items.

When browsing the list, left-click the mouse button or tap 'R' on an item to see its crafting recipe, and right-click or tap 'U' to see its uses. The list can be hidden using 'Ctrl+O.'

The most useful aspect of the mod is that players can see the crafting recipes and uses of all the items and blocks present in the game, even if they do not have them in their inventory.

