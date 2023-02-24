7 best mods for Minecraft 1.19.3

Minecraft 1.19.3 is the latest version of the age-old sandbox title that has been around for more than a decade. However, it is still one of the most played games in the world, with millions of concurrent players per month. One of the main reasons why it is still so popular is because of the third-party mods that users can install in it.

These mods can change or tweak almost anything, making it one of the most customizable sandbox games ever. Most of them are up-to-date and can easily run on the latest version. Some are extremely famous in the Minecraft community, with millions of downloads from the CurseForge website alone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are tens of thousands of mods that are great as well.

OptiFine, JourneyMap, and 5 more mods to improve your Minecraft experience

1) OptiFine

OptiFine is arguably the most important Minecraft mod to improve FPS and enhance video quality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Anyone who has played the game for a while probably knows about OptiFine. This is a performance mod that can drastically improve the FPS of the game and add a whole bunch of new video settings that the regular title does not offer.

Additionally, it even allows shaders to work in the game, which completely change the graphics by tweaking the lighting, shadows, reflections, and other animations.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap adds all sorts of map-related features to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When new players enter the game for the first time, they can easily get lost in the vast, never-ending world. It does not have an in-built map system that can help gamers navigate around. This is where the JourneyMap mod can be quite handy as it offers all kinds of features like minimap, main map, map markers, etc.

3) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items changes the GUI interface to make it more intuitive in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though the original crafting GUI in the game is good for most people, some might need a little more information about new blocks and items that can be crafted. This is where Just Enough Items is massively helpful.

It completely changes how the crafting and smelting GUIs look and adds an item list that shows all the ingredients needed to craft them, even if players do not have any of those ingredients in their inventory.

4) Mouse Tweaks

Mouse Tweaks adds several inventory organisation shortcuts to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Inventory management can get out of hand after a few days of playing the game. Players need to constantly keep track of where they have stored the items and blocks. Moreover, dragging and dropping items to and from the inventory and the chest can be extremely tedious.

Though there are a few inventory shortcuts in the vanilla version, the Mouse Tweaks mod adds a whole variety of shortcuts that make it a lot easier to move items.

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty adds a bunch of new biomes to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

There are a limited number of biomes in every in-game world. After a few months or playing, players might get bored of the same areas to explore in every world. Hence, they can install Biomes O' Plenty mod to add loads of new regions to the game. It adds new areas not only to the Overworld, but also to the Nether and End realms.

6) AppleSkin

AppleSkin adds useful information about different food items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There are a variety of food items in the game that users can find, cook and consume. However, they have different stats and powers in terms of replenishing hunger and saturation. AppleSkin is a useful mod that adds small UI tweaks to show which food item will replenish how many hunger points, hearts, and saturation.

7) MrCrayfish's Furniture

This mod adds various kinds of furniture blocks and items to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

One of the primary activities in the game is building structures. Though players can easily construct massive builds, there are not many blocks and items to create detailed furniture. This is where MrCrayfish's Furniture mod comes in handy as it helps those who want to add more furniture-related blocks to their structures.

