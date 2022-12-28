5 best Forge mods for Minecraft 1.19

Though Minecraft 1.19 brought a list of new additions and changes to the age-old sandbox title, veteran players can still get bored of its vanilla version. Once players obtain all kinds of blocks and items and create several structures, the game does not have anything else to offer.

However, newcomers might get lost in the complex crafting and exploring systems as well. Hence, the Minecraft community has heavily relied on different mods to keep the old sandbox relevant and exciting.

Since any kind of third-party feature can be added to the game, players can experience the game in a completely different manner. Forge is one of the most famous modding APIs that allows mods to work inside the game. Here are some of the best Forge mods out there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are thousands of great mods supported by Forge API.

AppleSkin, JourneyMap, and three other Forge mods best for Minecraft 1.19

1) JourneyMap

JourneyMap allow players to see the entire map of a Minecraft 1.19 world (Image via Mojang)

When new players first enter the game, they will notice the lack of a minimap, or any kind of map at all.This can be really daunting for newcomers since they can easily get lost in the massive world. Hence, JourneyMap is a Forge-supported mod that adds all kinds of map-related features to the game.

Players can activate a minimap on their HUD, observe a full map of the world, load chunks beforehand, and even take a peek at the cave system right below them.

2) AppleSkin

AppleSkin enable additional details of each food item in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

There are all kinds of food items in the game that offer different levels of hunger regeneration and saturation. Newcomers might be confused about which food item is best for them.

Hence, to learn more about the different aspects of each food item, AppleSkin mod can be installed. This enables extra details about each food item that players can view by simply hovering over the item in their inventory.

3) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items changes the GUI interface to make it more intuitive in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Just Enough Items is a brilliant mod for beginners who do not know how to craft new items or do not feel comfortable with the vanilla GUI of crafting books.

This completely changes how a crafting and smelting GUI looks and helps players see other crafting recipes for items even if they do not have any ingredients for them.

4) The Twilight Forest

This mod completely changes how the Minecraft 1.19 looks and works (Image via CurseForge)

There are very few mods that feel more like modpacks since they add loads of features to the game. One of these mods is called 'The Twilight Forest'.

It completely changes how the sandbox title looks and feels. It has fully fledged dungeon gameplay, with varied boss battles, new kinds of items, structures, mechanics, and more.

5) Nature's compass

Nature's compass help players find all kinds of Minecraft 1.19 biomes much easily (Image via CurseForge)

Though one of the best aspects of Minecraft is exploring new kinds of biomes, players could need a mod to find rare and difficult biomes quickly. Hence, Nature's Compass mod can be used for this purpose.

This mod essentially adds a new kind of compass made of wood, which players can craft to find all kinds of biomes. There is a dedicated menu through which users can choose which biome they want the compass to point at.

