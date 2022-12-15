5 best floor designs to build in Minecraft 1.19

Decorating in Minecraft is time-consuming, but players can't argue with the results when a build finally comes together. There are several aspects of building to consider, including fitting the right floor pattern to the structure you're creating.

Thanks to the immensely diverse block diversity in Minecraft, players can create some truly impressive floor designs. Recent block additions have expanded on this substantially.

The community has taken full advantage of every new block to create dazzling and pleasant floor designs that suit a wide variety of builds.

There are too many floor designs to list, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most appealing that we've seen in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Varied Stone Pattern, Glazed Terracotta Carpet, and 3 other awesome Minecraft floor patterns to use in December 2022

1) Herringbone Floor Pattern

Herringbone patterns produce a pseudo 3D effect (Image via u/R_RyanVideos/Reddit)

Herringbone is a well-known architectural pattern in real-world home design. It can be recreated in Minecraft using approximately four different block types.

The iteration by R_RyanVideos on Reddit (seen in the image above) utilizes different wood blocks. However, Herringbone patterns can also be achievable using various block types of similar appearances (metal, stone, etc.).

The wooden version is quite pleasing to the eye and can create something of a 3D effect when viewed at the right angle.

2) Basalt and Blackstone

The basalt and blackstone combo makes a very eerie aesthetic (Image via Mojang)

Combining basalt, polished basalt, and polished blackstone, this pattern is perfect for darker-themed builds. Players creating evil temples or large sinister castles in the Nether can use this pattern to feel right at home.

This design may seem out of place in the much brighter and colorful Overworld. However, Minecraft players may just be able to find a use for this pattern outside of the Nether.

3) Varied Stone Pattern

This Minecraft floor pattern is one that has stood the test of time (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a good classic pattern is all a Minecraft player needs to bring out the best in their build. This design is as traditional as it gets but still looks excellent no matter how many years pass.

By combining stone, stone brick, and cobblestone, players can create the appearance of a rugged and rustic stone floor. This design works particularly well when used as an outdoor path or as a castle floor. The block variance gives off a much more appealing look than a repetitive collection of the same stone block.

4) Glazed Terracotta Carpet

Glazed terracotta can be one of the finest pattern additions when decorating (Image via Minecraftfurniture.net)

While you may not want to exclusively use glazed terracotta blocks across your floor, they make an excellent addition to any pattern. This is especially true if you need the appearance of a rug or carpet on your floor.

Since glazed terracotta comes in so many different varieties, players can likely find the right texture to implement into their pattern alongside any other block type. What's even better is the inclusion of multiple glazed terracotta blocks in the same pattern.

5) Blast Furnace Floor

Blast furnaces aren't just useful for crafting (Image via u/Social-Media-Account/Reddit)

Blast furnaces are pretty helpful when Minecraft players need to smelt items in a hurry, but they also make excellent floor patterns for industrial and medieval builds.

Since blast furnace tops have natural borders, the blocks can be chained together to create a nice padded grid design. Players will have to be careful not to open the blast furnaces on accident, but otherwise, they make for an excellent floor pattern addition.

