How to make chiseled stone bricks in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of different blocks that players can encounter during their journey. Some blocks are crafted by the player, while others are discovered and mined. Each block has its own properties, uses, and a specific rarity for it to spawn.

Stone, for example, is quite prevalent and can be found almost anywhere since it basically makes up the entire overworld below the first two or three layers of dirt. This article will talk about a block that has stone as its parent block: the chiseled stone brick.

What is the recipe for chiseled stone bricks in Minecraft?

In order to craft chiseled stone bricks, players first need some regular stone bricks and a furnace. This will help the player in making a pre-requisite block known as the stone brick block. Four pieces of regular stone will be needed for this process. In order to obtain these, players will need to first gather some cobblestone blocks, which is easy as cobblestone is one of the most common blocks in the game.

Once enough cobblestone has been gathered, players will need to smelt it inside a furnace. This will create a regular stone block. Alternatively, players can use a pickaxe with the silk touch enchantment to mine regular stone instead of cobblestone.

Once the smelting is complete, players need to find or make a crafting table. Transferring four blocks of stone inside a crafting table’s grid will give the player four stone bricks.

Finally, in order to craft chiseled stone bricks from stone bricks, players will need to obtain three stone brick slabs. These can be obtained using a stonecutter or by putting three stone brick blocks in a crafting table grid.

Where to find chiseled stone bricks

The chiseled stone brick block is a variant of stone that can be found in two locations around the world of Minecraft. The first is a jungle temple, where the block is part of an intricate setup that includes loads of traps, secret rooms, and puzzles.

These blocks typically have levers generating on them, which are used in the temple’s puzzle mechanisms and secret rooms. Chiseled stone bricks can be found here along with stone bricks, mossy stone bricks, mossy cobblestone, and cracked stone bricks.

The second location where players can hope to find some naturally-generated chiseled stone bricks is in the basements of igloos. One block is found directly at the base of the ladder, while around nine more are placed on the floor, replacing stone bricks.

The appearance of a chiseled stone brick in Minecraft is quite unique. It has three squares on each side that gradually increase in size. The colors of the block are the same as that of the stone block, while the squares on its side are a little darker in color (but still gray).

While blocks like chiseled sandstone and chiseled red sandstone have pictures and illustrations of mobs on them, the chiseled stone brick block is different and does not have a mob designed on it.

