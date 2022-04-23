10 best Minecraft shaders with good FPS (2022)

Shaders in Minecraft are an iconic mod that makes the game even more beautiful. Shaders mods replicate lighting, reflections, and shadows in a brand new way that make the game look very realistic. There are many different types of shaders mods, some are very hefty and require a strong computer to run, while others are optimized to reduce lag and work on computers that aren't as powerful.

In this article, we will be listing our ten favorite shaders mods that do not bring down FPS while running.

10 best Minecraft shaders mods with good FPS

10) SORA Shaders

SORA Shaders is a lagless shaders pack that is sure to impress. Given how beautiful this mod is, it is surprising that it is lagless. With almost 70% of users reporting FPS values above 60 FPS, this shaders mod is very effective.

9) Lagless Shaders Mod

Lagless Shaders Mod screenshot [Image via MinecraftRed]

The Lagless Shaders Mod is one of the most downloaded shaders mods ever due to how well it performs on lower-cost PCs and Macs. This shaders mod gives your game a lovely, realistic twist, and not at the expense of losing FPS.

8) Vanilla Plus

Vanilla Plus shaders mod running [Image via CurseForge]

Vanilla Plus is the perfect mod for those who still want their game to have a vanilla feel, with just a few lighting tweaks. This mod also does not make the game super dark at night, which is a problem some shaders packs have.

7) SFLP Shaders

SFLP Shaders running [Image via 9Minecraft]

SFLP Shaders was made with low-end PCs in mind, so it is pretty light when it comes to FPS costs. This shaders mod has a beautiful pink sky and lovely water reflections. This mod has the ability to run on all graphics cards.

6) Tea Shaders

Tea Shaders running [Image via CurseForge]

Tea Shaders is another great shaders mod for those who do not want very dramatic reflections and colors. Tea Shaders is very muted and light. It also has a lot of other cool features, such as waving leaves, water waves, custom biome effects, and more.

5) Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders

Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders running [Image via MinecraftStorage]

While the name might seem like this shaders mod is very powerful, it is not heavy at all. This shaders pack includes a light mist on the horizon, and soft shadows and lights.

4) YoFPS Shaders

YoFPS shaders is a light shaders pack that has a very simplistic look. This pack does not have shadows, which is why players can still run it without losing any FPS.

3) Builders QOL Shaders

Builders QOL Shaders is a great pack for those who wish to keep their high FPS values. The pack adds a custom sky and beautiful water refractions. Anyone who uses this pack would be surprised that it is not a high-end shaders pack.

2) Chocapic13 High Performance Shaders

Chocapic13 High Performance Shaders brings amazing shadows and rays to a pack that does not require an expensive graphics card to run. This pack is perfect for those who want dramatic changes to Minecraft.

1) Sildur's Vibrant Lite

Sildur's shaders are known for being some of the best shaders mods around. Sildur has a ton of different levels to choose from, with some shaders packs being very intensive, and others being lagless, such as Vibrant Lite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

