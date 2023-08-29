10 best paintings in Minecraft 

Minecraft has so many incredible features, and one of them is paintings. Though they are created randomly, some truly exceptional pieces of art are hidden in Mojang’s voxel-based game. The paintings on this list are the only ones available in the game and aren’t player-made creations. They represent the game's best artistic creations, according to one player’s opinions. Of course, personal preferences vary. For example, you might prefer the CSGO-themed paintings over anything else.

However, here are our favorite paintings in Minecraft. It’s always a roll of the dice which one you get. As you explore the game, hopefully, you will get one of these portraits for your various villages and homes across the game.

What are the 10 best Minecraft paintings?

10) Kebab Med tre Pepperoni

Kebab med tre Pepperoni portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

This portrait features a kebab with three green chili peppers in it. It is a popular meal worldwide, and I enjoyed seeing this in the game. As far as the paintings in Minecraft go, there aren't enough of them that feature food. A visually pleasing portrait, it is an excellent addition to any in-game kitchen.

9) Wasteland

Wasteland portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wasteland is another one of the best paintings in Minecraft. While hard to see, it appears to be a small animal, likely a rabbit, peering out at a depleted wasteland from a window. This landscape resembles a barren scrubland similar to a desert rather than a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Just a dry, empty wilderness. It could also be a Fallout reference, but that’s unlikely.

8) Target Successfully Bombed

Target Successfully Bombed portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

It cannot be stressed how much of an impact Counter-Strike has had on the world of tactical FPS games. Seeing a reference to the “de_dust2” map in Minecraft is a pretty awesome sight. It’s easily one of the best paintings, and the picture’s name is a reference to the game itself, making it one of the best paintings in the game.

7) Seaside

Seaside portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are two versions of Seaside when it comes to paintings in Minecraft. Both are lovely pictures of mountains and a lake. However, there is a minute difference. One version of the painting has a small photo of a mountain and a brightly-colored red plant. The other has a Creeper peering through the window at the viewer.

6) Sunset Dense

Sunset Dense portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

“Seaside_Dense” is another painting in Minecraft that is simple yet beautiful. It’s a portrait of a series of mountains at sunset. The use of blues, reds, and yellows in the painting is particularly striking. Undoubtedly, this portrait holds a special place among my personal favorites in the whole game.

5) Graham

Graham portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

Not everyone knows this, but before Dark Souls and Armored Core 6, FromSoftware was already known for creating difficult titles. King’s Field, in particular, was brutal, especially if you get lost easily in old-school PC games.

This Minecraft painting features King Graham, the playable character in the first King’s Field. A fun fact is that the portrait itself is based on Still Life with Quince, Cabbage, Melon, and Cucumber by Juan Sanchez Cotan. This blend of gaming history and artistic influence adds an intriguing layer to the diverse world of Minecraft's paintings.

4) Moonlight Installation

Moonlight Installation portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

The original version of this Minecraft painting still featured the skull, but it was less prominent. That version featured a woman sitting on a couch while the skull was in water. This version has a blueish skull at night, with red flowers surrounding it. I’m a sucker for a macabre piece of art, and this particular painting certainly resonates with my taste.

3) The Stage is Set

The Stage is Set portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

Yet another outstanding addition to Minecraft paintings is “The Stage is Set,” featuring a scene from Space Quest I. What makes this particularly intriguing is the inclusion of King Graham from King's Field, not once but twice, which is fascinating. Space Quest I was the beginning of another excellent PC RPG franchise, so it’s worth exploring if you love the classics.

2) Kong

Kong portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

Honestly, I was torn between this and “Mortal Coil,” which features Bruno Martinez from Grim Fandango. However, Donkey Kong had a much greater impact on me as a child, especially when it led to Donkey Kong Country. This Minecraft painting is a screenshot of the “100m” stage from the arcade game Donkey Kong. It looks like an excellent representation of the game.

1) Fighters

Fighters portrait (Image via Mojang Studios)

I’m a sucker for fighting games, even much older ones like International Karate+. We wouldn’t have Tekken 8 to look forward to or Mortal Kombat 1 if we didn’t have games like International Karate+ first. This painting has the two fighters ready to square off in battle in this painting. It’s simple but excellent, making it a standout choice among paintings in Minecraft. I could see it belonging in almost any home in the game, especially in a training area.

There are quite a few other paintings scattered throughout Minecraft’s code. It might take time to get them all, but they’re worth it if you want to add some color to the various houses you build in the game.