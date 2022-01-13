3 best biomes to build cities in Minecraft's 1.18 update

Building something as large as a city in Minecraft can be a tall task, but players can save a little time if they find the right place to build it. When beginning a long-term project like a city, picking the right biome for the job can save builders plenty of heartache.

Depending on the biome, players can expect to come into contact with different challenges during their building if they're building things in Survival Mode. This includes climate and potential mobs spawning, as well as foliage and tricky terrain.

With that in mind, there are certain biomes that are much more amenable for city building.

3 best biomes suited for city building in Minecraft

1) Desert

Deserts aren't as inhospitable as they might seem (Image via Mojang)

Although desert biomes in Minecraft have a reputation for being harsh areas, players who build well can create sprawling sun-baked cities in many different forms. A sandstone medieval society? Easily created. A modern oasis metropolis? Somewhat more difficult, but still entirely attainable.

Having a nearby ocean can improve on what building capabilities players have access to as well, why not build a bustling port city based in the desert? The possibilities are almost endless in this unique biome.

2) Plains

Plain may be basic, but they're great for building (Image via Mojang)

Plain biomes may not seem like the most exciting of locations to build, but their relatively-even terrain makes building large streets and avenues significantly easier. Lack of significant tree coverage should mean players are free to build well into the sky if they desire.

The occasional animal mob spawning or traveling in the middle of the city could prove to be problematic, but it's not a major issue when compared to some of the bigger logistic problems of city-building.

3) Snowy biomes

Winter cities are visually appealing and lack major obstuctions during building (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's snowy biomes are excellent locations for building due to a number of factors. Mobs are typically kept to a minimum outside of snow foxes and rabbits (though depending on the snowy biome, polar bears may also appear). Foliage is usually pretty light as far as trees go and can be cleared easily.

Snowy biomes often feature fairly level terrain or gently-rolling hills, but shouldn't become too rocky or jagged unless they are part of a mountain biome.

Also Read Article Continues below

One of the best parts about building a city in a snowy biome is its finished look. Having a blanket of snow softly resting on the city's buildings and walkways can be incredibly visually satisfying for builders and brings some extra personality when compared to temperate-climate Minecraft cities.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan