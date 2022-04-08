3 best Minecraft Bridge servers

The Bridge is one of the most popular Minecraft PvP server game modes in existence. In this mode, players find themselves in a duel to score goals on the opposite side of the bridge while protecting their own goal from the enemy.

While there are many Bridge servers out there, some are much better than others. For those looking for a great server to play The Bridge mode, this list will provide not just one but three of the top choices to check out.

Top 3 Minecraft servers to play and practice The Bridge

3) Purple Ore

IP Address: purpleore.net

Purple Ore has many great bridge maps (Image via Purple Ore Forums)

Up first is a server that's found at the top of a dedicated server list for Bridge Minecraft servers. This server, called "Purple Ore," is certainly one of the top choices for playing The Bridge mode. It has thousands of players at all times of the day and many unique features to it.

Another fact about this server is that it's fully hosted in the USA on the latest and greatest hardware. This makes it the perfect choice, especially for North American players looking for a lag-free and low ping experience (vital for PvP).

2) Bridge Practice Server

IP Address: bridgepractice.net

Next up on this list is a server that's completely dedicated to helping players practice and get better at The Bridge mode. On this server, players can practice various popular Bridge strategies and techniques, including:

Prebow Practice

Wing Practice

Bypass Practice

Bot 1v1 Practice

For anyone looking to quickly get better at The Bridge mode, this server is certainly the best option. It's an amazing place to hone in on specific skills and improve them steadily.

1) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular server for The Bridge (Image via Hypixel Forums)

Last but certainly not least is Hypixel, the most popular Minecraft server to ever exist, boasting over 100,000 concurrent players at its busiest time. While there are countless unique games to play on the Hypixel network, The Bridge has remained one of the most popular across the entire network.

Hypixel is undoubtedly the most popular server to play The Bridge and is responsible for much of the success of the game mode itself. Hypixel contributed hugely to the popularity of The Bridge, so it's only fair it earns the top spot on this list.

Server IP Address: hypixel.net

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

