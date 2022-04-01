3 best Minecraft Roller Coaster Servers

The Minecraft servers with roller coasters offer a thrilling and fun experience for everyone. With Minecraft roller coaster servers, players do not need to leave their house to experience all the thrills of a world-class amusement park.

Thrill-seekers will be glad to know that there are dozens of rides to explore on these servers and other fun attractions such as fairground games, competitions, activities, and much more.

For anyone looking for the best roller coaster MC servers to play, this list will highlight not just one but three of the absolute best choices out there.

Three best Minecraft servers for riding exciting roller coasters

3) Mox MC (Server Address: moxmc.net)

The Mox MC amusement park is a thrilling experience for all (Image via Pinterest, @Annamarie T)

Starting off this list is Mox MC, a fun and friendly server that offers an amusement park with roller coasters and a wide variety of things to do, such as parkour, mazes, dropper, and PvP.

With dozens of different unique roller coasters to ride on this server, there's something here for everyone. This server also supports all versions of Minecraft, back from 1.7 to the latest release, meaning players can use their favorite version of the game when joining this server.

2) MC Parks (Server Address: main.mcparks.us)

MC Parks is likely the perfect choice for those looking for the ultimate theme park experience. This epic server has four different unique resorts for players to enjoy.

Each resort has its own set of theme parks, and in total, there are ten unique theme parks for players to enjoy on this server, which are:

Disney Magic Kingdom

Disney Epcot

Disney's Hollywood Studio

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Universal Studios Florida

Islands of Adventure

Volcano Bay

Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure

Busch Gardens Tampa

1) ImagineFun (Server Address: mc.imaginefun.net)

ImagineFun is perhaps the most refined Disneyland experience in all of Minecraft. This server has been lovingly crafted over many years and now offers an incredible experience for anyone who wants to join, completely free of charge.

Through the power of this server, players can enjoy the Disneyland parks like they were there in person. This server includes fantastically accurate Minecraft recreations of most of the significant Disneyland attraction rides, such as:

Temple of the Forbidden (Indiana Jones)

Space Mountain

Incredicoaster (Incredibles themed roller coaster)

Pirates of the Caribbean ride

Splash Mountain ride

Big Thunder Mountain

Guardians of the Galaxy coaster

Disney Matterhorn Bobsleds

