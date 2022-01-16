3 best Minecraft servers for Cops & Robbers

Minecraft servers come in all shapes and sizes. One of the most popular Minecraft servers offers popular minigames for players to enjoy, such as cops & robbers.
In the Cops & Robbers game mode, a team of players play as a cop and others play as robbers. The cops are tasked with stopping the robbers from escaping and bringing them to justice.
A few great minigames servers offer Cops & Robbers out there. For those looking to play cops & robbers, this list will highlight five of the absolute best of such.
Explore these Minecraft servers to play Cops & Robbers minigame
1) Purple Prison
IP Address: purpleprison.net
Players can enjoy many different game modes on this Minecraft prison server, such as parkour, dropper, maze-events, and cops & robbers.
Furthermore, this server has a huge community of players, so games always get filled up fast. The server Discord community is also a great place to make new friends, boasting over 55,000 friendly members.
2) Hypixel
IP Address: hypixel.net
Hypixel is the most popular server in all of Minecraft. It boasts over 100,000 players at peak times of the day, a feat no other Minecraft server has been able to pull off to this day.
Hypixel is so popular due to its selection of minigames, called "cops & crims," a spin-off of the popular original cops & robbers game mode.
The Hypixel spin-off has many cool elements, including fully functional guns, custom power-ups, and much more. There is even a custom texture pack made for use while playing this minigame to improve the realism.
3) MxRoxGTA
IP Address: play.mcroxgta.org
The GTA (Grand Theft Auto) video game series fans will love MxRoxGTA, a GTA-themed server where players can also play Cops & Robbers.
There are many cool features about this server, including apartments, many custom vehicles, a myriad of different guns, and many different maps to play. This is a brilliant option for anyone looking for a great Cops & Robbers server.
