3 best Minecraft servers for Cops & Robbers

Minecraft servers come in all shapes and sizes. One of the most popular Minecraft servers offers popular minigames for players to enjoy, such as cops & robbers.

In the Cops & Robbers game mode, a team of players play as a cop and others play as robbers. The cops are tasked with stopping the robbers from escaping and bringing them to justice.

A few great minigames servers offer Cops & Robbers out there. For those looking to play cops & robbers, this list will highlight five of the absolute best of such.

Explore these Minecraft servers to play Cops & Robbers minigame

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a great place to play the cobs & robbers mini-game (Image via Mojang)

Players can enjoy many different game modes on this Minecraft prison server, such as parkour, dropper, maze-events, and cops & robbers.

Furthermore, this server has a huge community of players, so games always get filled up fast. The server Discord community is also a great place to make new friends, boasting over 55,000 friendly members.

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular Minecraft server on earth (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is the most popular server in all of Minecraft. It boasts over 100,000 players at peak times of the day, a feat no other Minecraft server has been able to pull off to this day.

Hypixel is so popular due to its selection of minigames, called "cops & crims," a spin-off of the popular original cops & robbers game mode.

The Hypixel spin-off has many cool elements, including fully functional guns, custom power-ups, and much more. There is even a custom texture pack made for use while playing this minigame to improve the realism.

3) MxRoxGTA

IP Address: play.mcroxgta.org

This server is heavily inspired by the popular GTA franchise (Image via Mojang)

The GTA (Grand Theft Auto) video game series fans will love MxRoxGTA, a GTA-themed server where players can also play Cops & Robbers.

There are many cool features about this server, including apartments, many custom vehicles, a myriad of different guns, and many different maps to play. This is a brilliant option for anyone looking for a great Cops & Robbers server.

