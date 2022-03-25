3 best Minecraft servers for marriage plugin

Thanks to the advent of Minecraft plugins, server admins can modify gameplay features by installing various different plugins to the server.

One of the most popular Minecraft plugins that players seem to love is the marriage plugin. This plugin is hugely popular on roleplay servers and allows players to marry one another in a fun and playful way.

For those looking to play on a server that supports marriage gameplay elements, this list will provide three of the best choices.

Top 3 Minecraft servers for marriage plugin

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.com

Up first is Purple Prison, one of the best choices for both roleplay and marriage elements. On this server, there is both a fun dating and marriage plugin in which players can propose and go on roleplay dates with one another.

But it's not just the marriage plugin that draws players to this popular server. There's tons of content and fun to be had with features such as parkour courses, mazes, building events, PvP competitions, and much more. Furthermore, with a Discord server full of 60,000 unique members, this is undoubtedly a great choice for anyone looking for a server to make new friends.

2) CloutCraft

IP Address: cloutcraft.us

CloutCraft is a great server that doesn't take itself too seriously (Image via Mojang)

Up next is CloutCraft, one of the best Minecraft servers with the dating and marriage plugins out there. It's a server that doesn't take itself too seriously and has a bunch of friendly and playful community members to meet.

Recently, the server has also expanded to include many new game modes, such as survival and roleplay. This server has also been going strong for several years and is continuously growing. All in all, it's a great choice for players just looking to have some casual fun on MC multiplayer.

3) OderCraft

IP Address: odercraft.us.to

OderCraft hosts many roleplay weddings (Image via Reddit, u/macckerel)

Last but certainly not least is OderCraft, a server that has made the roleplay marriage and dating plugin a core element of their gameplay. It has many players and great roleplay features such as pets, cars, purchasable apartments, and even furniture.

The server describes itself as a "sanctuary for all players to socialize" and strives to be a fun place where all types of players can make new friends. For those looking for a fun roleplay server that supports marriage, this server is undoubtedly one of the top choices.

Server Address: odercraft.us.to

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu